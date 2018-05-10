'This will change Byron forever'

There has been ongoing opposition to the West Byron development.

NSW Labor has locked in its opposition to the controversial West Byron development planned for Byron Bay's outskirts on Ewingsdale Rd.

Consisting of two separate developments, the plan was the subject of 5000 submissions to the state's Joint Regional Planning Panel.

The majority of submissions opposed the development applications, citing such issues as traffic, environmental impacts, koalas, stormwater, flooding, earthworks and design.

Labor's announcement was made by Opposition Leader Luke Foley, Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord and the party's candidate for Ballina, Asren Pugh.

"I visited West Byron in 2014 and stood with locals in opposition to the inappropriate development. This project must be stopped dead,” Mr Foley said.

"This is the last thing that the Byron Shire needs.

"If it goes ahead, it will change Byron forever.

"Infrastructure - especially roads - is at breaking point and there are already traffic jams at Byron.”

Mr Foley said the mega-development would pour thousands more residents into the struggling Byron Shire which is already buckling under overstretched infrastructure.

With a population increase of up to 25 per cent more residents for Byron Bay and an additional 14,000 car movements on Ewingsdale Road alone, Byron will simply not cope, he said.

Mr Foley, Mr Secord and Mr Pugh called on the NSW Government to drop the plan and to stop the uncertainty.