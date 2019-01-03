This week's Northern Rivers' gig guide
Thursday, January 3
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Too Many T's w/ DJ Beatdusta 8pm
- Byron Brewery, Byron Bay: Magpie Diaries 7.15pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Simon Meola 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: House DJ 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre, Nimbin: Magpie Diaries and Coda Chroma 1pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey 7pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Magpie Diaries 1pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Hamilton 7.30pm
- Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club, Evans Head: Music Bingo 6pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Fleetmac Wood 8pm
Friday, January 4
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Night 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Killer Queen Experience (ticketed) 8pm; Boardwalk Piano Bar - Narelle Harris 4pm; Boardwalk lounge - Leigh James 6.30pm; Terrace Session Level One - Guy Dutton 7.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Burger Joint 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tuffy 5pm; Animal Ventura 8pm
- Byron Brewery, Byron Bay: FOALS (JD set) 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Everybody's Talking About Jamie 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jeff Massey 7pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Josh Hamilton Trio 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Bourbon & Ink 8.30pm
- La Vida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Laura Noble 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Follow the Fox 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and the Ladyz 7.30pm;
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Andy Jans Browne 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sabotage 8.30pm
- Suffolk Park Hotel: Ryan Munro 6pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Minus One 1pm; Dinner Under the Stars with Monkey & The Fish 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Imprints 7.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 5.30pm
- Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club, Evans Head: Peter Vandersteen One Man Tribute Show 8pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Fleetmac Wood 8pm
Saturday, January 5
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Night 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Doug Parkinson (ticketed, 18+) 7.30pm; Boardwalk - Toke 6.30pm; Terrace Session Level One - Stu Black 7.30pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Jason Ayala 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Long Time 6pm; Tom and Jarry DJs 8pm
- Billindugel Hotel: The Beer Garden of Eden by Jimmy Willing and The Real Gone Hickups plus Bertie Page 6.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: The Box Show 2pm; Unlocking the Doors at the Byron Theatre 8pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Katie Brooke 7pm
- Byron Brewery, Byron Bay: Sabotage with Nastyboyz + Los Inventions + Mr Ha Yes + Al Royale 6pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Batz 8pm
- Casino RSM Club: The Billy Gudgeon Band 8pm
- Eltham Hotel: Chris Arosten 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Archie Rye 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Money Shot 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Glenn Masey & The Thread 9.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Occa Rock 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Northern Rivers Massive featuring TomGirl, Nocturnal Tapes, Rainbird, The Button Collective, Harmony Byrne, Vamasi, Cafe Enema, Salt and Steel, Kate Stroud and Friends, Myki Jay Noon
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jayo & Katalyst 7.30pm and 8.45pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Marcus Hartung 6.30pm
Sunday, January 6
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge - Ballina Country Music Club 11.15am
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Epic 4.30pm; Sneaky Sound System and guests 9pm
- Billinudgel Hotel: Nudge Nudge Wink Pink party with DJs Norm De Plume, Byron's Stephen Allkins (extended set), Dale Stephen & Lord Sut, 2pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Leigh James 4pm
- Byron Brewery, Byron Bay: Dos Loona 3pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Sebastiaan 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Chris Aronsten 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Micka Scene Band 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Tahlia Matheson 4pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Jock Barnes 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Mossy Rock 2pm; DJ 2Sinc 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Manoa noon
- Suffolk Park Hotel: Phill - Tilley 5pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Music Arabesk 1pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJ's Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce lunch-late
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke Noon; Rob Saric 4.30pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Robbie James & JJ Harris 2.30pm
Monday, January 7
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Comedy Night Austen Tayshus and Mandy Nolan 8pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Jolanda Moyle 1pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae Afterparty 8pm
Tuesday, January 8
- Bangalow Hotel: Open Mic 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Trail 8pm My Happy Place 10pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Trinket the Robot by Little Wing Puppets 2pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: David Bowie's Birthday. Movie Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars 1pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday Live DJs 8pm
Wednesday, January 9
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jock Barnes 8pm; DJ Reiflex 10pm
- Byron Brewery, Byron Bay: Open Mic 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: The Puppetry of Paper 10.30am; Trinket the Robot by Little Wing Puppets 2pm; Alan Clements Uncensored: Spiritually Incorrect Meets Relationship Incorrect: The Great Reckoning 7.30pm
- Eltham Hotel: Not Quite Folk Jam Night 6.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: HER 1pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Surfboard Giveaway with DJ Reflex + Friends 8pm