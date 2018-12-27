Menu
OLD TIME CLASSICS: The Hillbilly Goats bring their latest album, Old Jack's Bones, to The Channon Butterfactory Tavern this Sunday from 2.30pm and a the Casino RSM Club for a New Year's Eve show from 8pm.
Whats On

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

Javier Encalada
by
27th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
Thursday, December 27

  • Byron Bay Services Club: Jock Barnes 7pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Scott Day Vee 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stunned Mullets 7pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Freowin Harper 1pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Epic 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Deli 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Roofless Records presents Thursday Takeover with DJ Reflex + Friends 8pm

Friday, December 28

  • Alstonville Bowling Club: Kids Club Members Christmas Disco 6pm
  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Night 9.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Stu Black 6.30pm; Terrace Session Level One - Leigh James 7.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: The Invisible Vibrations 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Distraction Duo 7pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: The Jack Somerville Band 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Cath Simes Band 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Occa Rock 8.30pm
  • La Vida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Laura Noble 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm; Auditorium - 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Coast and Ocean 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: The Filthy Free 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Nathan Kaye 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey & The Thread 8.30pm
  • Suffolk Park Hotel: Manoa 6pm
  • The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Wheel and Fire 7.30pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Neil Pike 1pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Marshall 7pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Kenny Slide 6.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 5.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 8pm

Saturday, December 29

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Night 9.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Juan Salvador 6pm; Terrace Session Level One - Dan Clark 7.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Grunt 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Push 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Massive 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: The Dirty Channel 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge The Chris Cook Band 7.30pm; Platinum Bar - 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Insomniacs 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Drift 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Billy Cudgeon 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Wild Mountain Women 1pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Thor Phillips 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Nicole Brophy 7.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm

Sunday, December 30

  • Alstonville Bowling Club: Open Mic Jam Session 2pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Kew 4pm
  • Byron Bay Services Club: Dragon 8pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Painted Crow 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Devils Kiosk 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Danny Doon 4pm
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Dan Clark 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Push 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Felicity Lawless noon
  • Suffolk Park Hotel: Chris Aronsten 5pm
  • The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Hill Billy Goats 2.30pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss 10am; Dave Barbara 1pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Silk and Oak 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJ's Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce lunch-late
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke Noon; Rob Saric 4.30pm
  • Wardell Sports & Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm

Monday, December 31

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Night 7pm
  • Alstonville Bowling Club: NYE Shipwrecked Party Rochelle Lees Band 9pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: NYE Party 9pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Reloader and Living in the 70s 8pm
  • Casino RSM Club: The Hillbilly Goats' NYE Party 8pm
  • Cherry Streets Sports, Ballina: Occa Rock 8pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: The Lee Brothers 8pm
  • East Lismore Bowling Club: Cath Simes Band 8.30pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Midnight Andy Buckle 7pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Vaudeville Smash and DJ Kirby 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Undercover 8.30pm
  • Kyogle Bowling Club: New Year's Eve Check 2 Band 8pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: New Year's Eve with The Superlove 9.30pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports Recreation & Community Club: Baytzee Band & Friends 8pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Jabiru 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Karaoke 7pm
  • Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: New Year's Eve - Karaoke with Leanne 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Outside the Square 5.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey 6pm
  • The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Kath and Norm Duo 5pm; Push 9pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre Brommers 1pm; Sebastian Winters 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: New Year's Eve Party 8pm

Tuesday, January 1, 2019

  • Bangalow Hotel: Open Mic 7pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Painted Crow 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Ben Purnell 6pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Healing Earth Rhythms 1pm; Sebastian Winter 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday Live DJs 8pm

Wednesday, January 2

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Byron Beachside Markets, Byron Bay: Musicians of the day - Romaniacs, Didgera and Hubcap Stan 8am - 4pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Irish Mythen 7.20pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Not Quite Folk Jam Night 6.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Anna and Jed 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Neil Quinland 6pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Will Massey 1pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Sympathy For The Disco 8pm

ballina byron bay casino gig guide kyogle lismore northern rivers gig guide whatson
Lismore Northern Star

