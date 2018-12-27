This week's Northern Rivers gig guide
Thursday, December 27
- Byron Bay Services Club: Jock Barnes 7pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Scott Day Vee 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stunned Mullets 7pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Freowin Harper 1pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Epic 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Deli 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Roofless Records presents Thursday Takeover with DJ Reflex + Friends 8pm
Friday, December 28
- Alstonville Bowling Club: Kids Club Members Christmas Disco 6pm
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Night 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Stu Black 6.30pm; Terrace Session Level One - Leigh James 7.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: The Invisible Vibrations 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Distraction Duo 7pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: The Jack Somerville Band 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Cath Simes Band 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Occa Rock 8.30pm
- La Vida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Laura Noble 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Check 2 Band 7.30pm; Auditorium - 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Coast and Ocean 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: The Filthy Free 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Nathan Kaye 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey & The Thread 8.30pm
- Suffolk Park Hotel: Manoa 6pm
- The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Wheel and Fire 7.30pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Neil Pike 1pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Marshall 7pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Kenny Slide 6.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 5.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 8pm
Saturday, December 29
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Night 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Juan Salvador 6pm; Terrace Session Level One - Dan Clark 7.30pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Grunt 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Push 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Massive 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: The Dirty Channel 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge The Chris Cook Band 7.30pm; Platinum Bar - 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Insomniacs 9.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Drift 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Billy Cudgeon 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Wild Mountain Women 1pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Thor Phillips 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Nicole Brophy 7.30pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Distraction 6.30pm
Sunday, December 30
- Alstonville Bowling Club: Open Mic Jam Session 2pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Greg Kew 4pm
- Byron Bay Services Club: Dragon 8pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Isaac Frankham 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Painted Crow 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Devils Kiosk 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Danny Doon 4pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Dan Clark 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Push 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Felicity Lawless noon
- Suffolk Park Hotel: Chris Aronsten 5pm
- The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Hill Billy Goats 2.30pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss 10am; Dave Barbara 1pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Silk and Oak 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJ's Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce lunch-late
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke Noon; Rob Saric 4.30pm
- Wardell Sports & Rec Club: Jam Session 2pm
Monday, December 31
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: DJ Night 7pm
- Alstonville Bowling Club: NYE Shipwrecked Party Rochelle Lees Band 9pm
- Bangalow Hotel: NYE Party 9pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Reloader and Living in the 70s 8pm
- Casino RSM Club: The Hillbilly Goats' NYE Party 8pm
- Cherry Streets Sports, Ballina: Occa Rock 8pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: The Lee Brothers 8pm
- East Lismore Bowling Club: Cath Simes Band 8.30pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Midnight Andy Buckle 7pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Vaudeville Smash and DJ Kirby 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Undercover 8.30pm
- Kyogle Bowling Club: New Year's Eve Check 2 Band 8pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: New Year's Eve with The Superlove 9.30pm
- Lismore Heights Sports Recreation & Community Club: Baytzee Band & Friends 8pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Jabiru 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Karaoke 7pm
- Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: New Year's Eve - Karaoke with Leanne 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Outside the Square 5.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey 6pm
- The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Kath and Norm Duo 5pm; Push 9pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre Brommers 1pm; Sebastian Winters 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: New Year's Eve Party 8pm
Tuesday, January 1, 2019
- Bangalow Hotel: Open Mic 7pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Painted Crow 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Ben Purnell 6pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Healing Earth Rhythms 1pm; Sebastian Winter 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday Live DJs 8pm
Wednesday, January 2
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Byron Beachside Markets, Byron Bay: Musicians of the day - Romaniacs, Didgera and Hubcap Stan 8am - 4pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Irish Mythen 7.20pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Not Quite Folk Jam Night 6.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Anna and Jed 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Neil Quinland 6pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Will Massey 1pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Sympathy For The Disco 8pm