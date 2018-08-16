Whats On
This week's Northern Rivers gig guide
Today
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Peter C & Dr Baz 8pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Kaki King - The Neck is a Bridge to the Body 8pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers R'n'R Lessons 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Horace & Co 7pm
- The Gollan Hotel, Lismore: The Jammed Tarts Presents 'The Lunch Lounge' 12.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc Duo 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Ooz 9.30pm Upstairs DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Famous Will 7pm & 8.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Tomorrow
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar Brian Pamphilon 4pm; Boardwalk Lounge Chris Fisher 6.30pm;
- Bangalow Hotel: James McQ 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm; Pink Zinc 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Sundaze + Pub Friction + Ole Falco 7pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Matt Hill 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Josh Boots Duo 8.30pm
- Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Humblet 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Raggajump 10pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Two Men & A Ladyz - 7.30pm; Auditorium The UK Bee Geez- 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge Jaylene Fergus 7.30pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Jason Ayala Spare 8pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Afro Dance 11am; Cypher Session 2.20pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Massive 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: James McQ 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sabotage 8.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Goodrich 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Biggy 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Timbuktu 7pm & 8.30pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm
Saturday, August 18
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJ's 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Richie Williams 6.30pm;
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Johnny Conga 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; Rhythm & Cutloose 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: The Preatures + Ali Barter 8pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Andy Irons 7.30pm
- Civic Hotel, Lismore: 2 Way Street 7.00pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Glenn Massey & The Thread 8.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Khanage duo 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Toxic Rock 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Benny Black Band 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Rochelle Lees Band 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Battle of the Bands Heat 3 12.30pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: My Addiction 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 7.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Adam Brown 7.00pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Swamps 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Ham 9.30pm Upstairs Local DJs 9pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christian Patey 7pm & 8.30pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Rob Rhodes 6.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Manoa 8pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, August 19
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Living in the 70's 4.30pm; Touch Sensitive & DJs 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Tribal Revival 4pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Live Music 2pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Andy Irons 7.30pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Sundaze 4pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Oka 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Jock Barnes 2.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Social Sunday
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; James Mcq and D Henry Fenton 12.30pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Neil 'Q' Quinlan 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Kellie Knight & Friends Acoustic Harmony 2pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Propellers 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Greg Kew 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & DJ Dangerous Cobra Lunch
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Velshur 4pm
Monday, Aug 20
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, Aug 21
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dan Clark 8pm
- Byron Gym: No Lights No Lycra 6.45pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan & Guests 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, Aug 22
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7.00pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One Social Ballroom Dance - Strauss Ball with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Greg Kew 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Felix (Bris) 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm