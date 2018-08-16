Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COLOURED MUSIC: Kaki King is an American guitarist and composer, who will bring her latest audiovisual show, The Neck is a Bridge to the Body, to the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson Street, today from 8pm.
COLOURED MUSIC: Kaki King is an American guitarist and composer, who will bring her latest audiovisual show, The Neck is a Bridge to the Body, to the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson Street, today from 8pm. Simone Cecchetti
Whats On

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

Javier Encalada
by
16th Aug 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Today

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Peter C & Dr Baz 8pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Kaki King - The Neck is a Bridge to the Body 8pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers R'n'R Lessons 7pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Horace & Co 7pm
  • The Gollan Hotel, Lismore: The Jammed Tarts Presents 'The Lunch Lounge' 12.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc Duo 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Ooz 9.30pm Upstairs DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Famous Will 7pm & 8.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Tomorrow

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar Brian Pamphilon 4pm; Boardwalk Lounge Chris Fisher 6.30pm;
  • Bangalow Hotel: James McQ 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm; Pink Zinc 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Sundaze + Pub Friction + Ole Falco 7pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Matt Hill 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Josh Boots Duo 8.30pm
  • Coraki Hotel: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Humblet 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Cornelius 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Raggajump 10pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge Two Men & A Ladyz - 7.30pm; Auditorium The UK Bee Geez- 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge Jaylene Fergus 7.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Jason Ayala Spare 8pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Afro Dance 11am; Cypher Session 2.20pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Massive 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: James McQ 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sabotage 8.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Goodrich 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Biggy 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Timbuktu 7pm & 8.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm

Saturday, August 18

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJ's 9.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Richie Williams 6.30pm;
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Johnny Conga 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; Rhythm & Cutloose 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: The Preatures + Ali Barter 8pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Andy Irons 7.30pm
  • Civic Hotel, Lismore: 2 Way Street 7.00pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Glenn Massey & The Thread 8.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Khanage duo 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Toxic Rock 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Benny Black Band 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Rochelle Lees Band 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Battle of the Bands Heat 3 12.30pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: My Addiction 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 7.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Adam Brown 7.00pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Swamps 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Josh Lee Ham 9.30pm Upstairs Local DJs 9pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christian Patey 7pm & 8.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Rob Rhodes 6.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Manoa 8pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, August 19

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Living in the 70's 4.30pm; Touch Sensitive & DJs 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Tribal Revival 4pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Live Music 2pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Andy Irons 7.30pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Sundaze 4pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Oka 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Jock Barnes 2.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Social Sunday
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; James Mcq and D Henry Fenton 12.30pm
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Neil 'Q' Quinlan 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert 1pm; DJ James Browne 5pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Kellie Knight & Friends Acoustic Harmony 2pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Propellers 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Greg Kew 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & DJ Dangerous Cobra Lunch
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Velshur 4pm

Monday, Aug 20

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, Aug 21

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dan Clark 8pm
  • Byron Gym: No Lights No Lycra 6.45pm
  • Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan & Guests 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

 

Wednesday, Aug 22

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7.00pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One Social Ballroom Dance - Strauss Ball with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Greg Kew 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Ooz 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Felix (Bris) 9pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm

Related Items

Show More
gig guide northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man threatens to kill people in Lismore CBD

    Man threatens to kill people in Lismore CBD

    Crime POLICE located a Taser, a flick knife, a medium sized knife and a number of restricted tablets on the man.

    • 16th Aug 2018 3:25 PM
    'Consider your fire plan': residents told to be prepared

    'Consider your fire plan': residents told to be prepared

    News A total of 79 bush and grass fires burn across the state

    Funding pledged to improve the Richmond River

    Funding pledged to improve the Richmond River

    Environment Key water quality initiatives to be piloted in Richmond catchment

    • 16th Aug 2018 2:11 PM

    Local Partners