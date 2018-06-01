This week's Northern Rivers gig guide
Today Friday
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar - Peter Byrne 4.30pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Supercheese Duo 8pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Dan Hannaford 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dan Clark 5pm; McKenzie 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Film - The Rocky Horror Picture Show 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Mapstone 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jeff Massey 8.30pm
- Dunoon Sports Club: Al & The Upstarts 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Jordy 9.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Occarock 8.30pm
- Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance B&W Formal Dinner Dance 7.30pm
- LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Cellar Sessions with Greg Lyon and the Hip Operation 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Living In the 70s 10pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Afro Dance Session 11am; Cypher Session Open Stage 2.20pm; Movie - The Namatjira Project 7.30pm
- Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Jon J Bradley 6pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Monkey & The Fish 8.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bohemian Cowboys 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Greg Kew 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Beau & Grace 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Tamwah 7.30pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Danny Doon 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Future Faktori 9pm
Saturday, June 2
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: The Massey Brothers & Phil Emmanuel Dinner and Show 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Adam Brown 6pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Richie Williams Band 9pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Leigh James 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Just Sayin' 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Film - The Rocky Horror Picture Show 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Mar Haze + Vanilla Gorilla's + The Dreggs 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Matthew Bourne's Cinderella 1pm; Luka Lesson & Shai Shriki 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Occa Rock 8.30pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Super Cheese 9pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Breeze Ballina Event With DJ Tikelz, DJ Esi + DJ Bennz 9pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DDT Toxic Rock 8.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Cath Simes Band 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sarah Stando 12.30pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford Band 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Ben Jansz; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Aloha Baby 7.30pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Kenny Slide 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, June 3
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge - Ballina Country Music Club With Guest Johnny Warren 11.15am
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Living in the 70s 4.30pm; DJ Longtime 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Doco Series - Disaster Capitalism 5pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Peter Tosh Tribute By Andrew Tosh + Guests 6pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Madison Daniel 2pm
- Byron Monthly Market, Butler Street: The Imprints + Jamie Ashforth + Guy Kachel + Paul Perov 10am
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Caravaggio: The Soul and the Blood 1pm; Eric Bogle - Alive & Pickin With Special Guest Ami Williamson 7pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Adam Brown 4pm
- Dunoon Sports Club: Judd and Robyn Duo 1pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Conspiracy Of One 2.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Sit Back Sunday 6pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Jolanda Moyle 12.30pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Stephen Lovelight 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Epic 1pm; DJ 2Sinc 5pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Writers @ The Rails 3pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs With DJ Jez Vegas & DJ Dangerous Cobra 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective 4pm
Monday, June 4
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Nick Cunnningham 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, June 5
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 7.30pm
- Byron Gym, Byron Bay (hall under): No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, June 6
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night With Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Ino Pio (soloist) 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fergo Solo 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Comedy night With Ruby Surina 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm