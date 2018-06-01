Menu
LIGHT AND SHADE: Poet Luka Lesson and musician Shai Shriki team up for a night of music, poetry and connection. They come together for the second time to create a powerful event of storytelling and musical meanderings at the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, this Saturday from 8pm.
Whats On

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

Javier Encalada
by
1st Jun 2018 10:45 AM
Today Friday

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Hip Hop Friday 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Bar - Peter Byrne 4.30pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Supercheese Duo 8pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Dan Hannaford 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dan Clark 5pm; McKenzie 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Film - The Rocky Horror Picture Show 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Mapstone 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jeff Massey 8.30pm
  • Dunoon Sports Club: Al & The Upstarts 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Jordy 9.30pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Occarock 8.30pm
  • Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance B&W Formal Dinner Dance 7.30pm
  • LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Cellar Sessions with Greg Lyon and the Hip Operation 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Living In the 70s 10pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Afro Dance Session 11am; Cypher Session Open Stage 2.20pm; Movie - The Namatjira Project 7.30pm
  • Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Jon J Bradley 6pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Monkey & The Fish 8.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Bohemian Cowboys 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Greg Kew 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Beau & Grace 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Tamwah 7.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Danny Doon 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Future Faktori 9pm

Saturday, June 2

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: The Massey Brothers & Phil Emmanuel Dinner and Show 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Adam Brown 6pm; Boardwalk Lounge - Richie Williams Band 9pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Leigh James 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Just Sayin' 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Film - The Rocky Horror Picture Show 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Mar Haze + Vanilla Gorilla's + The Dreggs 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Matthew Bourne's Cinderella 1pm; Luka Lesson & Shai Shriki 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Occa Rock 8.30pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Super Cheese 9pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Breeze Ballina Event With DJ Tikelz, DJ Esi + DJ Bennz 9pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DDT Toxic Rock 8.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Cath Simes Band 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sarah Stando 12.30pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford Band 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Ben Jansz; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Aloha Baby 7.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Kenny Slide 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, June 3

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Lounge - Ballina Country Music Club With Guest Johnny Warren 11.15am
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Living in the 70s 4.30pm; DJ Longtime 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Doco Series - Disaster Capitalism 5pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Peter Tosh Tribute By Andrew Tosh + Guests 6pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Madison Daniel 2pm
  • Byron Monthly Market, Butler Street: The Imprints + Jamie Ashforth + Guy Kachel + Paul Perov 10am
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Caravaggio: The Soul and the Blood 1pm; Eric Bogle - Alive & Pickin With Special Guest Ami Williamson 7pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Adam Brown 4pm
  • Dunoon Sports Club: Judd and Robyn Duo 1pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Conspiracy Of One 2.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Sit Back Sunday 6pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Jolanda Moyle 12.30pm
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Stephen Lovelight 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Epic 1pm; DJ 2Sinc 5pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Writers @ The Rails 3pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs With DJ Jez Vegas & DJ Dangerous Cobra 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective 4pm

Monday, June 4

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Nick Cunnningham 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, June 5

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 7.30pm
  • Byron Gym, Byron Bay (hall under): No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
  • Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday, June 6

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night With Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Ino Pio (soloist) 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Fergo Solo 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Comedy night With Ruby Surina 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm　　　　　　　

　

ballina byron bay casino gig guide kyogle lismore northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

