This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

DUO: Sydneysiders Nick Drabble and Stu Turner became Set Mo in 2012 when the two DJs decided their sounds were complementary. The DJs bring their latest show to the Byron Bay Brewery this Saturday. They will be joined by an all-star local line-up of DJs from the Roofless Record crew - Sammy K, Sammond, Silhouette and Chef De Party. Don't miss this free event from 6pm.