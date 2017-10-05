This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

Thursday, (today) October 5
- Bangalow Hotel: Trivia with Trent 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Katchafire and guests 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Normal Is Over fundraiser screening with Q&A 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Bright Lights presents Holiday Workshop 6pm
- Cherry Street Sports, Ballina: Free Magic Show with Coast Magicians 6pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Platinum Lounge - B & D Karaoke 7.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Neil Anderson 8.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Steve Lovelight 7pm
- The Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Stu Black 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jay Hoad 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Invisible Numbers 7.45pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + friends 9pm
Friday, (tomorrow) October 6
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Narelle Harris 5pm; New Boardwalk lounge - Warren Earl Band 8.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tuffy 5pm; Madison Kat 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Cass Eager 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Opening Night Byron Film Festival Red Carpet Gala 6.45pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jock Barnes 7.30pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
- Coraki Hotel: Led Loader 8.30pm
- Elements of Byron, Byron Bay: Jerome Williams 5pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Conspiracy Of One 6pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Zed Leppelin 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The High Rollers 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Occa Rock 8.30pm
- Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and the Ladyz 7.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - Magic Trip 8pm
- Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Pink Zinc 9.30pm
- Royal Hotel, Casino: Legelss Lizards 8.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bourbon & Ink 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: New Spirit 8.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bohemian Cowboys 7pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Tintenbar Up Front's 5th Birthday with Watling & Bates 7.30pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christian Patey 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Tommy Castles 9pm
Saturday, October 7
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Paul Mulqueen 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Yolan 6pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Pink Zinc 9pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Sammy 2 Towels 9pm
- Brunswick Picture Theatre, Brunswick Heads: The Go-Between Right Here 4pm; The Last Dalai Lama 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Mercy Mercy 8pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Live Entertainment 8pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: New Spirit 9pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Push 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: The Filthy Free 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Seven Deadly Swings 7.30pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Stu Black 6.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Intenders 9.30pm
- New Tattersalls Hotel, Lismore: Rockin' For West Papua 8pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Elena B Williams 6.30pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Marshall 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jason Kafoa 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - James Scott 9.45pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, October 8
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Lisa Hunt 4.30pm; DJ Dave Dog 8pm
- Billinudgel Hotel: Jam Session 2pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am; Jungle 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Sarah McLeod + special guests 7pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Jon J Bradley 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Andy Buckle 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dubarray 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Nicole Brophy 2.30pm
- Lismore Jazz Club, City Bowlo, Lismore: Sharny Russell Quintet 2pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; The Cruise Brothers 1pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Hayley Grace 2pm
- Rappville Hotel: Conspiracy Of One 12pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 2pm; DJ 2 Sinc 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Tim Stokes 12pm
- The Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Arthur Black 1pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Benjamin Walshe Duo 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm; Rob Saric 5pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Luke Yeaman 3pm
Monday, October 9
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Drumming for Beginners 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Hayley Grace 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, October 10
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads; Journeys to Adaka 7pm
- Byron Gym, Byron Bay: No Lights, No Lycra 6.45pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Pat Tierney 7pm
- Twin Towns Tweed Heads: The Chris Cook Band 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, October 11
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ray Red 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Namatjira Project Doco + fundraiser 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic night with Alain de Carne 7.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Nimbin Hoop Jam 6.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Frank Sultana & The Sinister Kids 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Ooz 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm