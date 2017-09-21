This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

Thursday, (today) September 21
- Bangalow Hotel: Frankies Trivia 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Black Rabbit George + Guests 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Movie - Free Jazz Vein 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Home Crafted Comedy 8pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre Byron Bay: The Lap of Tassie (World Premiere) + Q&A 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Lismore Turf Club: VIP Marquee - Luke Collings 1pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Adam Brown 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bill Jacobi Duo 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Imprints 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Friday, (tomorrow) September 22
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Ballifornia 9pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Brian Pamphillon 4.30pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - The J-Tones 8pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Soren Carlsberg Trio 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Du' East Duo 5pm; The Hombres 9.30pm
- Billinudgel Hotel: Dirty Channel 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Kaput All Ages Show 2pm; Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: ITES 7.30pm
- Casino RSM Club: Cougars Nightclub - DJ Brooklyn 9pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Greg Groovy Show 7.30pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
- Coraki Hotel: New Spirit 8.30pm
- Elements of Byron, Byron Bay: Fergo 5pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Phil Levy 6pm
- Federal Hotel: Tangle 8.30am
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Method 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Surf Club: Jon J Bradley 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jock Barnes Band 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Bistro: B & D Karaoke 7.30pm
- Mullumbimby Farmers Market: Jesse Morris Band 8am
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Lost Thylacones 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: The Irrists 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: The Intenders 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Money Shot 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert 8.30pm
- The Bank Cafe, Lismore: Damian Cooper & Dylan Pinkerton 6.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Soul Shakers 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Hayley Grace 6pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Biggy P 9.45pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Manana 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Club Raiders Presents Airwolfe 9pm
Saturday, September 23
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Glenn Massey 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Paul Mulqueen 6pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Mal Eastwick Presents Mal's Blues Bar With John Makey 9pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Friendly Enemies 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Rhythm & Cutloose 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Kaput All Ages Show 2pm; Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Coco Republic Festival 1pm
- Byron Beachside Market: Oka, Juzzie Smith & Yoko Tuki 8am
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Titus Andronicus 11am; An Evening of Beatles Songs and Stories 7.30pm
- Casino RSM Club: Main Lounge - Conspiracy Of One 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Goldiliscous 8pm
- Civic Hotel, Lismore: The Surf Report 7pm
- Crown Hotel, Urbenville: The Bluesville Happening with The Linelockers, The Mark David Express + The Wyan Currs
- Evans Head Bowling Club: After Shock 8pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Blackboi 8pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Brian Watt Band 9pm
- Goonellabah Workers Sports Club: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Archie Rye 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Inside Outlaw Duo 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Movember Party With DJ Eddy Hoth 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Little Eegos 9.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: The Battle of the Bands - Passport to Airlie (semi- finals) 12.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Eastwood 7pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
- Rochdale Theatre, Goonellabah: Play - Birthright 8pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dave Scott Band 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - James Scott 9.45pm; Upstairs - DJ Party 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Graham Moes and The Petrichor 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, September 24
- Bangalow Hotel: The Maddigans 12.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Late for Woodstock 4.30pm; DJ Rhys Bynon 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am; Kaput All Ages Show 2pm
- Casino RSM Club: Georgina Grimshaw 12pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Shelly Brown Trio 4pm
- Doma Cafe, Federal: Jesse Morris Band 12pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Neil McCann 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Electric Lemonade 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Conspiracy Of One 2.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Eric Grothe Snr & The Gurus 5pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium: The Concert Band Day 2pm
- s: Trypswitch 10am; Az Is 12.30pm
- Rochdale Theatre, Goonellabah: Play - Birthright 2pm
- Salt Bar, Kingscliff: Jon J Bradley 4pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: SuperCheese Trio 1pm; DJ 2 Sinc 5pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Method 12pm
- Tintenbar Hall: The Rhythm Hunters 4pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Broadfoot 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Greg Peterson 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs with DJ Moreton Bay and Eva J 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Stu Black 3pm
Monday, September 25
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drum, Dance and Storytelling Workshop presented by Gabriel Otu 10.30am
- Lismore Workers Club: Function Room - ASA Wax Lyrical Songwriter Night Featuring Wendy Ford 6.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Drumming for Beginners 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, September 26
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Suffolk Park Hall: No Lights, No Lycra 7.15pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan Callaghan 7pm
- Twin Towns Tweed Heads: The Chris Cook Band Presents the Dustier Than Ever Slim Dusty Tribute Show 11am
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, September 27
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc Duo 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Mr Spin All Ages Show 2pm; After Circus Doco Series 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drum, Dance and Storytelling Workshop presented by Gabriel Otu 10.30am
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - Beauty and the Beast 11am; Nimbin Hoop Jam 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris & Jamie 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Kevin Laso 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm