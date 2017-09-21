27°
News

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

TOURING: Irish-Australian artist Aine Tyrrell has taken yet another emotional and creative leap with her new EP, Fledging Fall. The EP captures elements of her traditional folk roots as she finds a new creative voice. At Club Mullum this Saturday from 7.30pm.
TOURING: Irish-Australian artist Aine Tyrrell has taken yet another emotional and creative leap with her new EP, Fledging Fall. The EP captures elements of her traditional folk roots as she finds a new creative voice. At Club Mullum this Saturday from 7.30pm. Contributed
Javier Encalada
by

Thursday, (today) September 21

  • Bangalow Hotel: Frankies Trivia 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Black Rabbit George + Guests 8.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Movie - Free Jazz Vein 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Home Crafted Comedy 8pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre Byron Bay: The Lap of Tassie (World Premiere) + Q&A 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Lismore Turf Club: VIP Marquee - Luke Collings 1pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Adam Brown 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Bill Jacobi Duo 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Imprints 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

 

Friday, (tomorrow) September 22

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Ballifornia 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Brian Pamphillon 4.30pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - The J-Tones 8pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Soren Carlsberg Trio 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Du' East Duo 5pm; The Hombres 9.30pm
  • Billinudgel Hotel: Dirty Channel 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Kaput All Ages Show 2pm; Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: ITES 7.30pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Cougars Nightclub - DJ Brooklyn 9pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Greg Groovy Show 7.30pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
  • Coraki Hotel: New Spirit 8.30pm
  • Elements of Byron, Byron Bay: Fergo 5pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Phil Levy 6pm
  • Federal Hotel: Tangle 8.30am
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Method 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Surf Club: Jon J Bradley 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jock Barnes Band 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Bistro: B & D Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Mullumbimby Farmers Market: Jesse Morris Band 8am
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Lost Thylacones 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: The Irrists 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: The Intenders 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Money Shot 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Fat Albert 8.30pm
  • The Bank Cafe, Lismore: Damian Cooper & Dylan Pinkerton 6.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Soul Shakers 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Hayley Grace 6pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Biggy P 9.45pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Manana 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Club Raiders Presents Airwolfe 9pm

 

Saturday, September 23

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Glenn Massey 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Paul Mulqueen 6pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Mal Eastwick Presents Mal's Blues Bar With John Makey 9pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Friendly Enemies 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Rhythm & Cutloose 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Kaput All Ages Show 2pm; Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Coco Republic Festival 1pm
  • Byron Beachside Market: Oka, Juzzie Smith & Yoko Tuki 8am
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Titus Andronicus 11am; An Evening of Beatles Songs and Stories 7.30pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Main Lounge - Conspiracy Of One 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Goldiliscous 8pm
  • Civic Hotel, Lismore: The Surf Report 7pm
  • Crown Hotel, Urbenville: The Bluesville Happening with The Linelockers, The Mark David Express + The Wyan Currs
  • Evans Head Bowling Club: After Shock 8pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Blackboi 8pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Brian Watt Band 9pm
  • Goonellabah Workers Sports Club: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Archie Rye 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Inside Outlaw Duo 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Movember Party With DJ Eddy Hoth 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Little Eegos 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: The Battle of the Bands - Passport to Airlie (semi- finals) 12.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Eastwood 7pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
  • Rochdale Theatre, Goonellabah: Play - Birthright 8pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dave Scott Band 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - James Scott 9.45pm; Upstairs - DJ Party 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Graham Moes and The Petrichor 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

 

Sunday, September 24

  • Bangalow Hotel: The Maddigans 12.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Late for Woodstock 4.30pm; DJ Rhys Bynon 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am; Kaput All Ages Show 2pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Georgina Grimshaw 12pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Shelly Brown Trio 4pm
  • Doma Cafe, Federal: Jesse Morris Band 12pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Neil McCann 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Electric Lemonade 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Conspiracy Of One 2.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Eric Grothe Snr & The Gurus 5pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium: The Concert Band Day 2pm
  • s: Trypswitch 10am; Az Is 12.30pm
  • Rochdale Theatre, Goonellabah: Play - Birthright 2pm
  • Salt Bar, Kingscliff: Jon J Bradley 4pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: SuperCheese Trio 1pm; DJ 2 Sinc 5pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Method 12pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: The Rhythm Hunters 4pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Broadfoot 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Greg Peterson 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs with DJ Moreton Bay and Eva J 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Stu Black 3pm

 

Monday, September 25

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drum, Dance and Storytelling Workshop presented by Gabriel Otu 10.30am
  • Lismore Workers Club: Function Room - ASA Wax Lyrical Songwriter Night Featuring Wendy Ford 6.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Drumming for Beginners 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

 

Tuesday, September 26

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Suffolk Park Hall: No Lights, No Lycra 7.15pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan Callaghan 7pm
  • Twin Towns Tweed Heads: The Chris Cook Band Presents the Dustier Than Ever Slim Dusty Tribute Show 11am
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

 

Wednesday, September 27

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc Duo 8.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Mr Spin All Ages Show 2pm; After Circus Doco Series 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drum, Dance and Storytelling Workshop presented by Gabriel Otu 10.30am
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - Beauty and the Beast 11am; Nimbin Hoop Jam 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris & Jamie 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Kevin Laso 9pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm　　　　　　　

Topics:  gig guide northern rivers entertainment whatson

Lismore Northern Star
Bruxner Hwy goes nuts after truck spill

Bruxner Hwy goes nuts after truck spill

THOUSANDS of macadamia nuts have carpeted the highway at Goonellabah this morning after a truck spilled its load.

Who's the favourite to take out the $60,000 Lismore Cup?

READY FOR THE RACES: Angela Murphy is excited to attend this year's Lismore Cup with fine weather and summer fashions all on display.

Expert advice on which horses to back in Lismore's big race

Which Northern Rivers town is going to nudge 40 degrees?

One Northern Rivers town is expected to near 40 degrees this weekend.

Firefighters, Surf Life Saving volunteers brace for busy weekend

UPDATE: Man, 87, still critical after Casino crash

The scene of a crash between a truck and a car at Casino.

The driver, a woman in her 80s, has been released from hospital

Local Partners