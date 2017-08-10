This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

CRAZY FUN: Monkey Monkey Shake Shake is a music and artistic endeavour by Byron Shire residents Sheldon Lieberman and Sem Han. Lone Goat Gallery will host Monkey Monkey Shake Shake, a band that combines music, performance, costume, dance, art, comedy, animation and film, creating their own irresistible mythology, characters and genre-defying world. During their four-week season, the band will present an installation, video and documentaries, workshop and live performances, turning the Lone Goat Gallery into a functioning live residency and studio. On any day, visitors might encounter the artists at work, rehearsing, recording, creating new works, or in their absence, the evolving residue and outcome of their activity. Monkey Monkey Shake Shake have performed at Splendour in the Grass in 2016 and 2017, Brisbane Powerhouse, AGI Global Design Conference, and at numerous streets, beaches, train stations and art galleries. At the Lone Goat Gallery, cnr Lawson and Middleton Sts, Byron Bay, from tomorrow, 4pm.