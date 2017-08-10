This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

Thursday, (today) August 10
- Bangalow Hotel: Frankies Trivia 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Richie Williams Band 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Slim Pickens 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Neil Anderson 8.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Bill Jacobi 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Friendly Enemies 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Friday, (tomorrow) August 11
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Little Eegos 8pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Walter Lampe 4.30pm; Level One - Dean Doyle With Sophistication Morning Melodies 9.30am; New Boardwalk Lounge - B-Town DJs Present My House 9pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Dan Hannaford 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Du' East Duo 5pm; The Ninth Chapter 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Phil & Tilley 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Donna & Greg 7.30pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
- Elements of Byron: Ben Hanna 5pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Pauly P Duo 7pm
- Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Goldilicious 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: B&D Karaoke 7.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - We Are Many 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Wendy Ford and Friends 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Outside Inn 9.30pm
- Rappville Hotel: Cup Calcutta 6pm; Red River Band 8pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey Duo 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Brian Watt Band 8.30pm
- The Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Tangle 8.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dave Scott Band 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jack Eastwood 5pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Luke Morris 9.30am; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Palm Wine Ambassadors 7.30pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Kenny Slide 7pm
Saturday, August 12
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Paul Mulqueen 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Kelly Penny 6pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Richie Williams Band 9pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Adam Brown 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Rhys Bynon 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Wandering Eyes 7.30pm
- Casino RSM Club: Outside The Square 7.30pm
- Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Saturday Sessions On The Back Deck With DJ Two Sinc 6pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: CPR 8.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Ben Janz 7pm
- Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: VOK - Johnny O'Keefe's Daughter Tribute Show 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club: Darrel Maher 6.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Undercover 9.30pm
- Mullumbimby Courthouse Hotel: Doni Raven & The Collective Insanity + Walrus and the Carpenter 7pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Dave Barbera 12.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Daneel and The Feel 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Goldilicious 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Juke Joint Way 7pm
- The Royal Hotel, Casino: Khanage 8.30pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - James Scott 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Party 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Button Collective 7.30pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Distraction Duo 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, August 13
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Northern Rivers Big Band 2pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Epic 4.30pm; DJ Longtime 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Mad Mule 4pm
- Doma Cafe, Federal: Elena B Williams 12pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dosed 4pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jason Delphin 2pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Don't Lock Up Your Granny 1.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Riverside Jazz With The Cruise Brothers 12.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Fiona Boyes 2pm
- Rappville Hotel: Conspiracy of One 12pm
- Shaws Bay hotel, Ballina: Undercover 1pm; DJ Two Sinc 5pm
- Sphinx Rock Café, Mt Burrell: Button Collective 12pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Monkey and the Fish 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Passando Latin/Brazilian 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Sessions DJs with Empty Promises 4pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm, Rob Saric 5pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Scott Vee Day 3pm
Monday, August 14
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Ewingsdale Hall: Moving Soul Conscious Dance 7pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Drumming For Beginners 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Matty Rogers 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, August 15
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Suffolk Park Hall: No Lights, No Lycra 7.15pm
- Lismore organic Market, Lismore Showgrounds: Wendy Ford 8am
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Pat Tierney 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, August 16
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.15pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: James D'Khan 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: New Faces Talent Academy Auditions 6pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Nimbin Hoop Jam 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar- Nick Cunningham 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm