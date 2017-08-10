25°
News

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

Javier Encalada
| 10th Aug 2017 3:07 PM
CRAZY FUN: Monkey Monkey Shake Shake is a music and artistic endeavour by Byron Shire residents Sheldon Lieberman and Sem Han. Lone Goat Gallery will host Monkey Monkey Shake Shake, a band that combines music, performance, costume, dance, art, comedy, animation and film, creating their own irresistible mythology, characters and genre-defying world. During their four-week season, the band will present an installation, video and documentaries, workshop and live performances, turning the Lone Goat Gallery into a functioning live residency and studio. On any day, visitors might encounter the artists at work, rehearsing, recording, creating new works, or in their absence, the evolving residue and outcome of their activity. Monkey Monkey Shake Shake have performed at Splendour in the Grass in 2016 and 2017, Brisbane Powerhouse, AGI Global Design Conference, and at numerous streets, beaches, train stations and art galleries. At the Lone Goat Gallery, cnr Lawson and Middleton Sts, Byron Bay, from tomorrow, 4pm.
CRAZY FUN: Monkey Monkey Shake Shake is a music and artistic endeavour by Byron Shire residents Sheldon Lieberman and Sem Han. Lone Goat Gallery will host Monkey Monkey Shake Shake, a band that combines music, performance, costume, dance, art, comedy, animation and film, creating their own irresistible mythology, characters and genre-defying world. During their four-week season, the band will present an installation, video and documentaries, workshop and live performances, turning the Lone Goat Gallery into a functioning live residency and studio. On any day, visitors might encounter the artists at work, rehearsing, recording, creating new works, or in their absence, the evolving residue and outcome of their activity. Monkey Monkey Shake Shake have performed at Splendour in the Grass in 2016 and 2017, Brisbane Powerhouse, AGI Global Design Conference, and at numerous streets, beaches, train stations and art galleries. At the Lone Goat Gallery, cnr Lawson and Middleton Sts, Byron Bay, from tomorrow, 4pm.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Thursday, (today) August 10

  • Bangalow Hotel: Frankies Trivia 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Richie Williams Band 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Slim Pickens 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Neil Anderson 8.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Bill Jacobi 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Friendly Enemies 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live Entertainment 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

 

Friday, (tomorrow) August 11

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Little Eegos 8pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Walter Lampe 4.30pm; Level One - Dean Doyle With Sophistication Morning Melodies 9.30am; New Boardwalk Lounge - B-Town DJs Present My House 9pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Dan Hannaford 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Du' East Duo 5pm; The Ninth Chapter 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Phil & Tilley 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Donna & Greg 7.30pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
  • Elements of Byron: Ben Hanna 5pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Pauly P Duo 7pm
  • Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Goldilicious 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: B&D Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - We Are Many 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Wendy Ford and Friends 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Outside Inn 9.30pm
  • Rappville Hotel: Cup Calcutta 6pm; Red River Band 8pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey Duo 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Brian Watt Band 8.30pm
  • The Federal Hotel, Alstonville: Tangle 8.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dave Scott Band 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jack Eastwood 5pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Luke Morris 9.30am; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Palm Wine Ambassadors 7.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Kenny Slide 7pm

 

Saturday, August 12

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Your House DJs With B-Town Collective 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Paul Mulqueen 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Kelly Penny 6pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Richie Williams Band 9pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Adam Brown 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Rhys Bynon 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Wandering Eyes 7.30pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Outside The Square 7.30pm
  • Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Saturday Sessions On The Back Deck With DJ Two Sinc 6pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: CPR 8.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Ben Janz 7pm
  • Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: VOK - Johnny O'Keefe's Daughter Tribute Show 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club: Darrel Maher 6.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Undercover 9.30pm
  • Mullumbimby Courthouse Hotel: Doni Raven & The Collective Insanity + Walrus and the Carpenter 7pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Dave Barbera 12.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Daneel and The Feel 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Goldilicious 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Juke Joint Way 7pm
  • The Royal Hotel, Casino: Khanage 8.30pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - James Scott 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Party 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Button Collective 7.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Distraction Duo 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

 

Sunday, August 13

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Northern Rivers Big Band 2pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Epic 4.30pm; DJ Longtime 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Mad Mule 4pm
  • Doma Cafe, Federal: Elena B Williams 12pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dosed 4pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jason Delphin 2pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Don't Lock Up Your Granny 1.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Riverside Jazz With The Cruise Brothers 12.30pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Fiona Boyes 2pm
  • Rappville Hotel: Conspiracy of One 12pm
  • Shaws Bay hotel, Ballina: Undercover 1pm; DJ Two Sinc 5pm
  • Sphinx Rock Café, Mt Burrell: Button Collective 12pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Monkey and the Fish 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Passando Latin/Brazilian 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Sessions DJs with Empty Promises 4pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm, Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Scott Vee Day 3pm

 

Monday, August 14

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Ewingsdale Hall: Moving Soul Conscious Dance 7pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Drumming For Beginners 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Matty Rogers 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

 

Tuesday, August 15

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Suffolk Park Hall: No Lights, No Lycra 7.15pm
  • Lismore organic Market, Lismore Showgrounds: Wendy Ford 8am
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Pat Tierney 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

 

Wednesday, August 16

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Lloyd's Trivia 6.15pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: James D'Khan 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: New Faces Talent Academy Auditions 6pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Nimbin Hoop Jam 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Matt Armitage 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar- Nick Cunningham 9pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm　　　　　　　
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  gig guide monkey monkey shake shake northern rivers entertainment whatson

Bodyboarder freaks out on camera as "shark" turns up

Bodyboarder freaks out on camera as "shark" turns up

A BODYBOARDER has filmed the hilarious reaction he had when he mistook a dolphin for a shark after a fin suddenly popped up in front of him at Ballina.

Extra police patrols after alleged assault near nudist beach

A man has been arrested after indecently assaulting a tourist near the Tyagarah nudist beach.

Foreign woman, 28, allegedly fought off the man

Police try to take Life out of illegal 'doof party'

Police have warned revellers to avoid an illegal doof party planned for this weekend west of Casino.

'Ample resources', specialist police to be deployed in region's west

FINALLY: The Pacific Highway sign that points to Lismore

Thomas George unveils Lismore highway sign on Pacific Highway.

LISMORE finally has their pacific highway sign in Ewingsdale.

Local Partners

Get down to earth on the 2017 Mud Trail

ONCE a year, as part of The Australian Ceramics Association's Open Studios, ceramic artists open their spaces to the public for one weekend only.

Women bowling over the men at Masters Games

Women bowing over the men at Masters Games. From left, Melinda Clark, Bob Johnson and Julie Carrall.

Female registrations vastly outnumbering the men's for Masters Games

Scottish star brings folk country hits back

POPULAR PERFORMER: Scotland's legendary singer-songwriter Isla Grant, returns to town.

Isla Grant is coming to Lismore

Artistic collective insanity in Mullumbimby

ONE-OFF ART: Byron Shire artist Doni Raven is set to offer a new show in Mullumbimby this weekend.

Doni Raven brings his latest art event to Mullumbimby

Disney hits in film mini-festival

UNDER THE SEA: Ariel, Flounder and Sebastian from The Little Mermaid.

A mermaid a very sleepy princess, and a lass with a midnight curfew.

Comedy hits coming to 'hipsterise' your Youtube channel

GET your leggings (and meggins) ready: The Active Wear ladies and the Bondi Hipsters are coming to visit.

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

Lismore set to host 200 arts industry delegates

FOCUSED: Indigenous singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tom Avery, aka Blakboi, will perform at Artstate Lismore.

Massive event to showcase local talent

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $525,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

1905 Circa Home and 10 acres - Only Minutes into the Centre of Byron Bay

282 Skinners Shoot Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 6 $4,500,000 ...

This magnificent property has been tightly held with only two owners since 1905. Nestled on the hill below St Helena at Skinners Shoot the homestead captures...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 GREAT NEW PRICE...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

REPORT: Property prices are hot across Lismore

HOT PROPERTY: House prices in the city of Lismore have seen strong growth over the past 12 months to May 2017.

Home prices up in the 2480 postcode

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week