This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

Today
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Dirty Channel 8.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: The Big Wave Project Presented by Australian Surf Movie Festival 7.30pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore City Hall Studio: ACO Virtual Interactive Experience 10am
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Neil Anderson 8.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Brian Watt 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dirty River Duo 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Taleena Peck 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Tomorrow
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Piano Lounge - Brian Pamphilon 4.30pm; Level One - Dean Doyle With Sophistication - Morning Melodies 9.30am; The Midnight Oil Tribute Show - Oils, Angels & Divinyls 7.30pm; New Boardwalk Lounge - Lisa Hunt & Band 9pm
- Bangalow Hotel: The Hombres 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ino Pio 5pm; David Orr Band 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Peter Hunt Trio 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Raphael: The Lord Of The Arts 11am
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: 2 Way Street 7.30pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Luke Collings 6.30pm
- Cudgen leagues Club, Kingscliff: Tweed Battle of the Bands (heat 2) 5pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Kit Bray 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: RNB DJ Night 8.30pm
- Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Real Jarrah Band 9.30pm
- Lismore City Hall Studio: ACO Virtual Interactive Experience 10am-3pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Function Room - DJ Jim-E 8.30pm; Auditorium - Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: William Chrighton 7.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - Embrace 7.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Jake & Andy 9.30pm
- Rappville Hotel: Red River Band 7pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Rob Saric 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Money Shot 8.30pm
- The Bank Cafe, Lismore: Shelly May 6.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fergo & The Burden 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Ooz 9.30pm: Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Greg Peterson 5pm.
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Imprints 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 8pm
Saturday
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Leigh James 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: New Boardwalk Lounge - Pink Zinc 9pm; Boardwalk - Dylan Pinkerton 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Mescalito Blues 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Fonzaius 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: A Royally Goodtime 4pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Julius Caesar - RSC Live Screening From Stratford-upon-Avon 1pm
- Casino RSM Club: Soul'd 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Beats & Bowls 3pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Ooz 7pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Occa Rock 9pm
- Goonellabah Workers Sports Club: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Bourbon & Ink 8.30pm
- Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Mad Mule 9.30pm
- Lismore City Hall: The Idea of North Groove Sessions With Kai Kitamura 7pm; the Studio: ACO Virtual Interactive Experience 10am-3pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Cath Simes Band 9.30pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 9.30pm
- Richmond Tavern, Lismore: Monkey & The Fish Duo 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dirty River Duo 7pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Matt Stillert 12.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Soul Shakers 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - James Scott 9.30pm: Upstairs - DJ Party 9pm.
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Angie Hudson 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Oka 4.30pm; DJ Longtime 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam 9am
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre, Byron Bay: Raphael: The Lord Of the Arts 2pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Nicole Brophy 4pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Floating Bridges 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Ronny Lindsay 2.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Stephen Muller 2pm
- Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Sara Tindley Album Launch + Ash Bell 3pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Kenny Slide 2pm
- Rappville hotel: Conspiracy Of One 12pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Push 1pm; DJ Two Sinc 5pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Aine Tyrell 1pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am; Riverside jazz With The Cruise Brothers 12.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dave Scott Band 7pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Al & The Upstarts 5pm.
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
Monday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Reggae Night with Jesse Morris Band 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bill Jacobi 7pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Drumming For Beginners 6pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic 8pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore City Hall Studio: ACO Virtual Interactive Experience 10am-3pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Splendour Buskers Competition 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Learn Ballroom Dance 6pm; Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ben Walsh 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Uncharted Waters: The Personal History of Wayne Lynch 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Alain de Carne 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Julius Caesar - RSC Live Screening From Stratford-upon-Avon 11am
- Casino RSM Club: Pauly's Houseo Comedy Show 8pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore City Hall: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show 10am, 12pm, 6.30pm; - The Studio - ACO Virtual Interactive Experience 10am-3pm;
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Salsa classes 5.45pm; Salsa beginners 6.30pm; Cha Cha, Cha 7.15pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bohemian Cowboys Duo 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Comedy night 8pm and Nick Cunningham 10.30pm.
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm