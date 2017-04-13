24°
This week's Northern Rivers Gig Guide

13th Apr 2017 11:03 AM
PROLIFIC: Northern Rivers musician Chris Fisher brings his unique blend of folk, roots and blues originals from five studio albums and his favourite covers to Bangalow Hotel tomorrow Friday from 6.30pm.
Thursday

  • Ballina RSL Club: First Floor - Puppetry Of The Penis 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Cheynne Murphy Band 8.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick Brunswick Heads: Garrett Kato 7pm
  • Illawong Hotel Evans Head: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Barely Standing 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Romi 10pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Robbie Boyd 7.30pm

Friday

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Lisa Hunt & Band 9.15pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Chris Fisher 6.30pm; Jock Barnes 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Bluesfest Busking Competition Final/DJ Longtime 12pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Grand Re-Opening Featuring Circus Bonanza 2pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Squeak Lemaire 7pm
  • Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
  • Jiggi Hall: Fundraiser with Bart Stenhouse and Surojata Roy 7pm
  • Mullumbimby Farmers Market: Jesse Morris Band 8am
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: John Pilger's The Coming War With China 8pm
  • Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Essie Thomas 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Thrillbilly Stomp 8.30pm
  • The Bank Cafe Lismore: Ben Wilson 6.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Closed Good Friday
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Lady Writer 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Heartworn Highway 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm

Saturday

  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Mal Eastick & Dennis Wilson 7pm; First Floor - Rock'n Through The Ages 8.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Surf Report 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Sapote 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Adam Harpaz Trio 7pm
  • Commercial Hotel Casino: Ambrosia 8.30pm
  • Evans Head Bowling Club: Pistol Whip 8pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Legless Lizards 9pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Bourbon & Ink 8.30pm
  • Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Steve Edmonds 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Stu Black 6.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Intenders 9.30pm
  • New Tattersalls Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Dave Barbera 12.30pm
  • Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: And Jans Brown 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Andy Buckle 7.30pm
  • The Channon Tavern: Bart Stenhouse and Surojata Roy 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Dezzie D & the Stingrays 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Squeak Lemaire 10pm; Upstairs - Local DJ Party 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Beatlab 7.30pm

Sunday

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Lisa Hunt 4.30pm; Flight Facilities 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam - Breakfast With Live Music 10am; Paul Capsis: Addicted To the Nightlife 6pm; Cheeky Cabaret 8pm
  • Byron Beachside Market, Denning Park, Main Beach: Willy McElroy and The Immigrants + Jesse Morris 8am
  • Club Mullum Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Mullumbimby Country Music Club with Clelia Adams 12pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Andy Jans Brown & Cosmic 4pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Dan Hannaford 3pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Raku O'Gaia 2pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Ewan James 12.30pm; The All Seeing Hand Supported by Antibodies 7pm
  • Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Blue Child Collective 10am
  • Rappville Hotel: Watling & Bates 12pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Bart Stenhouse and Surojato Roy 1pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Southwall 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs - Flight Facilities After Party 9pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Phil Strickland 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs with Eva J and DJ Chateau 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm

Monday

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Raggae Night 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Belle Maria 7pm

Tuesday

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
  • Byron Bay Public School Hall: No Lights No Lycra 7.15pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre Byron Bay: Tim And Chitty of Medicine For The People + Special Guests 6.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm

Wednesday

  • Ballina RSL Club: First Floor - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dustin Thomas & Friends 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay brewery: Open Mic Night with Alain de Carne 7.30pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed with Stacey 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
  • Nimbin Bush Thaetre: School Holiday Movie - Moana 11am
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Phil & Tilley 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Darryl James 9pm 　　　　　　　

　

