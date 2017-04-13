This week's Northern Rivers Gig Guide

Thursday
- Ballina RSL Club: First Floor - Puppetry Of The Penis 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Cheynne Murphy Band 8.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick Brunswick Heads: Garrett Kato 7pm
- Illawong Hotel Evans Head: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Barely Standing 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Romi 10pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Robbie Boyd 7.30pm
Friday
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Lisa Hunt & Band 9.15pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Chris Fisher 6.30pm; Jock Barnes 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Bluesfest Busking Competition Final/DJ Longtime 12pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Grand Re-Opening Featuring Circus Bonanza 2pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Squeak Lemaire 7pm
- Italo-Australia Club, Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
- Jiggi Hall: Fundraiser with Bart Stenhouse and Surojata Roy 7pm
- Mullumbimby Farmers Market: Jesse Morris Band 8am
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: John Pilger's The Coming War With China 8pm
- Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Essie Thomas 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Thrillbilly Stomp 8.30pm
- The Bank Cafe Lismore: Ben Wilson 6.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Closed Good Friday
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Lady Writer 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Heartworn Highway 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 9pm
Saturday
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Mal Eastick & Dennis Wilson 7pm; First Floor - Rock'n Through The Ages 8.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Surf Report 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Sapote 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Adam Harpaz Trio 7pm
- Commercial Hotel Casino: Ambrosia 8.30pm
- Evans Head Bowling Club: Pistol Whip 8pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Legless Lizards 9pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Bourbon & Ink 8.30pm
- Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Steve Edmonds 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Stu Black 6.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Intenders 9.30pm
- New Tattersalls Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Dave Barbera 12.30pm
- Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: And Jans Brown 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Andy Buckle 7.30pm
- The Channon Tavern: Bart Stenhouse and Surojata Roy 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dezzie D & the Stingrays 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Squeak Lemaire 10pm; Upstairs - Local DJ Party 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Beatlab 7.30pm
Sunday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Lisa Hunt 4.30pm; Flight Facilities 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Homemade Jam - Breakfast With Live Music 10am; Paul Capsis: Addicted To the Nightlife 6pm; Cheeky Cabaret 8pm
- Byron Beachside Market, Denning Park, Main Beach: Willy McElroy and The Immigrants + Jesse Morris 8am
- Club Mullum Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Mullumbimby Country Music Club with Clelia Adams 12pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Andy Jans Brown & Cosmic 4pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Dan Hannaford 3pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Raku O'Gaia 2pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Ewan James 12.30pm; The All Seeing Hand Supported by Antibodies 7pm
- Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Blue Child Collective 10am
- Rappville Hotel: Watling & Bates 12pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Bart Stenhouse and Surojato Roy 1pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Southwall 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs - Flight Facilities After Party 9pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Phil Strickland 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs with Eva J and DJ Chateau 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
Monday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Raggae Night 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Belle Maria 7pm
Tuesday
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
- Byron Bay Public School Hall: No Lights No Lycra 7.15pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre Byron Bay: Tim And Chitty of Medicine For The People + Special Guests 6.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
Wednesday
- Ballina RSL Club: First Floor - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dustin Thomas & Friends 8.30pm
- Byron Bay brewery: Open Mic Night with Alain de Carne 7.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed with Stacey 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
- Nimbin Bush Thaetre: School Holiday Movie - Moana 11am
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Phil & Tilley 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Darryl James 9pm