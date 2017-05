This week's hottest Northern Rivers gigs

ON STAGE: Ryan Adams is an American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, poet and painter. This Grammy-nominated artist will perform an exclusive, intimate headline show in Byron Bay. He is best known for his prolific solo career, during which he has released 15 albums, and as a former member of alternative country band Whiskeytown, with whom he recorded three studio albums. At The Northern Hotel in Byron Bay on Wednesday, May 24.

Rachael Wright