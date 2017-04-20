This week's best gigs in just one list

24°
CHEEKY: Gareth Liddiard has released seven studio albums with the Drones. As a teenager, Liddiard listened to the music of artists such as Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix, Black Flag and John Coltrane. Liddiard formed The Drones in 1997 and then relocated with the band to Victoria in 2000. This solo show will see him playing some Drones songs plus some of his own solo pieces. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, today from 7.30pm. $25.
Thursday

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Floyd Vincent and The Temple Dogs 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Home Crafted Comedy with Alain de Carne 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre: Gareth Liddiard 7.30pm
  • Café Fresh Byron Bay: Elena B Williams 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports, Ballina: Free Magic Show with Coast Magicians 6pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 8.30pm
  • Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Essie Thomas 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Matt Buggy 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant Duo 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Garrett Kato 9pm; Upstairs - Fiasco DJ Party 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Matt Henry 7.30pm

Friday

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - The Horace Bevan Band 8.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Kiara Jack 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 5pm; Barefoot 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Cotton Club 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Isaac Frankham 7pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Kyogle: Loose Ends 8.30pm
  • Exchange Hotel, Kyogle: Pink Zinc 8.30pm
  • Feros Aged Care Kingscliff: Seniors Concert Presents Jade Stoddart 10.30am
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Stone & Wood Garden Party With Food Trucks and Live Music 5pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Rhys 9.30pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: New Spirit 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium - Two Men and the Ladyz 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Dinner Under The Stars with 2 Inch Tape 6.30pm
  • Ocean Shores Country Club: Sabotage 8.30pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 9.30pm
  • Poinciana Cafe Mullumbimby: Si Mullumby 6pm
  • Royal Hotel Casino: Bourbon and Ink 8.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Conspiracy Of One 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Occa Rock 8.30pm
  • The Bank Café Lismore: Kirsty Turner 6.30pm
  • The Federal Hotel Alstonville: Tangle 8pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Dirty River 5pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Salt Tree Music 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Nicole Brophy 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Squeak Lemaire 9pm

Saturday

  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Paul Mulqueen 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Clark Black Duo 7pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Chris Aronsten 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Paulapalooza 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Salt Tree 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre: Cluster Arts Presents Chores 11am and 2pm; Nuwanda Coleridge in Concert 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Abandoned 8pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Casino: Supercheese 8.30pm
  • Goonellabah Workers Sports Club: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Cath Simes Band 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Sabotage 9.30pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Seabomb 8.30pm
  • Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Andy Jans-Brown & CozMic 9.30pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports Recreation Club: ADK's & Okpter 8pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium: PPR Express 8pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Indigenous Festival featuring dance, music, ceremony, stories and culture 11am
  • Nimbin Hotel: Adam Hole Band 7.30pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: City At Midnight 9.30pm
  • Poinciana Cafe Mullumbimby: Milo Green Duo 6pm
  • Sheoak Shack Fingal Head: Elena B Williams 2pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James 7.30pm
  • ‹The Rails, Byron Bay: Hunter & Smoke 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - James Scott 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJ Party 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris Band 7.30pm

Sunday

  • Bangalow Hotel: The Maddigens 12.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Late For Woodstock 4.30pm; Elementals 8pm
  • Cabarita Beach Bar, Cabarita: Jesse Morris Band 3pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Wilson Cooper Band 4pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Round Mountain Girls 4pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Conspiracy Of One 3pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Raku O'Gaia 2pm
  • Lighthouse Beach Cafe, East Ballina: Stuart Black 12pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium - Country Carna with Check 2 Country + Artists 11am
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Indigenous Festival featuring dance, music, ceremony, stories and culture 11am
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Salt Tree 2pm
  • Phoenix Rising Cafe, Nimbin: Elena B Williams 1pm
  • Poinciana Cafe Mullumbimby: Peter Hunt & Hugh Jones 10am
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 1pm; DJ Two Sinc 5pm
  • The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Channon Open Mic 2pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Juke Joint Way 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Zahlu 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday DJ sessions with Eva J and DJ Parking Lots 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm

Monday

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Australian Songwriters Association Wax Lyrical With Chris Staff 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Bruce Worall 7pm

Tuesday

  • Ballina RSL Club: ANZAC Day Celebrations
  • Bangalow Hotel: ANZAC Day 2 Up 2pm; Jock Barnes 6pm; Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: ANZAC Day - Two Up 1pm; Open Mic Night 8pm
  • Byron Bay Public School Hall: No Lights No Lycra 7.15pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Late For Woodstock 4.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: ANZAC Day Open Stage For Songs of Peace 11am
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc 7pm

Wednesday

  • Ballina RSL Club: First Floor- Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Woodstock Duo 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Alain de Carne 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre: A Plastic Ocean - Documentary Presented by Sea Shepherd 7pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed with Stacey 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin Duo 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Sarah Grant 9pm　　　　　　　　
