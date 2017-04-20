This week's best gigs in just one list

Thursday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Floyd Vincent and The Temple Dogs 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Home Crafted Comedy with Alain de Carne 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre: Gareth Liddiard 7.30pm
- Café Fresh Byron Bay: Elena B Williams 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports, Ballina: Free Magic Show with Coast Magicians 6pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 8.30pm
- Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Essie Thomas 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Matt Buggy 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant Duo 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Garrett Kato 9pm; Upstairs - Fiasco DJ Party 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Matt Henry 7.30pm
Friday
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - The Horace Bevan Band 8.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Kiara Jack 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 5pm; Barefoot 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Cotton Club 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Isaac Frankham 7pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
- Commercial Hotel, Kyogle: Loose Ends 8.30pm
- Exchange Hotel, Kyogle: Pink Zinc 8.30pm
- Feros Aged Care Kingscliff: Seniors Concert Presents Jade Stoddart 10.30am
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Stone & Wood Garden Party With Food Trucks and Live Music 5pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Rhys 9.30pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: New Spirit 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium - Two Men and the Ladyz 7.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Dinner Under The Stars with 2 Inch Tape 6.30pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: Sabotage 8.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 9.30pm
- Poinciana Cafe Mullumbimby: Si Mullumby 6pm
- Royal Hotel Casino: Bourbon and Ink 8.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Conspiracy Of One 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Occa Rock 8.30pm
- The Bank Café Lismore: Kirsty Turner 6.30pm
- The Federal Hotel Alstonville: Tangle 8pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Dirty River 5pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Salt Tree Music 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Nicole Brophy 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Squeak Lemaire 9pm
Saturday
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Paul Mulqueen 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Clark Black Duo 7pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Chris Aronsten 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Paulapalooza 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Salt Tree 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre: Cluster Arts Presents Chores 11am and 2pm; Nuwanda Coleridge in Concert 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Abandoned 8pm
- Commercial Hotel, Casino: Supercheese 8.30pm
- Goonellabah Workers Sports Club: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Cath Simes Band 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Sabotage 9.30pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Seabomb 8.30pm
- Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Andy Jans-Brown & CozMic 9.30pm
- Lismore Heights Sports Recreation Club: ADK's & Okpter 8pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium: PPR Express 8pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Indigenous Festival featuring dance, music, ceremony, stories and culture 11am
- Nimbin Hotel: Adam Hole Band 7.30pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: City At Midnight 9.30pm
- Poinciana Cafe Mullumbimby: Milo Green Duo 6pm
- Sheoak Shack Fingal Head: Elena B Williams 2pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James 7.30pm
- ‹The Rails, Byron Bay: Hunter & Smoke 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - James Scott 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJ Party 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Jesse Morris Band 7.30pm
Sunday
- Bangalow Hotel: The Maddigens 12.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Late For Woodstock 4.30pm; Elementals 8pm
- Cabarita Beach Bar, Cabarita: Jesse Morris Band 3pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Wilson Cooper Band 4pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Round Mountain Girls 4pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Conspiracy Of One 3pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Raku O'Gaia 2pm
- Lighthouse Beach Cafe, East Ballina: Stuart Black 12pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium - Country Carna with Check 2 Country + Artists 11am
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Indigenous Festival featuring dance, music, ceremony, stories and culture 11am
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Salt Tree 2pm
- Phoenix Rising Cafe, Nimbin: Elena B Williams 1pm
- Poinciana Cafe Mullumbimby: Peter Hunt & Hugh Jones 10am
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 1pm; DJ Two Sinc 5pm
- The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Channon Open Mic 2pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Juke Joint Way 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Zahlu 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday DJ sessions with Eva J and DJ Parking Lots 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
Monday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Australian Songwriters Association Wax Lyrical With Chris Staff 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bruce Worall 7pm
Tuesday
- Ballina RSL Club: ANZAC Day Celebrations
- Bangalow Hotel: ANZAC Day 2 Up 2pm; Jock Barnes 6pm; Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: ANZAC Day - Two Up 1pm; Open Mic Night 8pm
- Byron Bay Public School Hall: No Lights No Lycra 7.15pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Late For Woodstock 4.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: ANZAC Day Open Stage For Songs of Peace 11am
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc 7pm
Wednesday
- Ballina RSL Club: First Floor- Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Woodstock Duo 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Alain de Carne 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Community Centre: A Plastic Ocean - Documentary Presented by Sea Shepherd 7pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed with Stacey 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin Duo 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Sarah Grant 9pm