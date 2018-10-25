This Warwick resident raised a dynasty of rodeo competitors

Amelia Mullins and Jean Heeks are life long fans of the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft.

AMELIA Mullins went to her first Warwick Rodeo in 1953 and there's few she has missed in the years since.

On Tuesday, she took a trip to the rodeo with her fellow Akooramak residents and though her sight is failing, the sounds of the ring brought back fond memories.

Back in 1953, her husband Hugh worked in the bull ring alongside the rodeo clowns. His job was to pick up the rider after they fell from the bulls and broncs.

"My husband and I were very interested in the tent pegging, polocrosse, show jumping, trick riding and bullock riding," Mrs Mullins said.

Hugh was a well-know trick rider who could stand on the back of a horse or direct them using voice commands. In 1954 he performed for Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Boonah. Mrs Mullins came close to meeting the Queen.

"She a was a few metres away from us," she said.

Mrs Mullins' love of rodeo and campdraft passed through multiple generations. Her six children were all strong rider and so are her grandkids.

"I've got a granddaughter, Christine Bradfield, she's taken over the reins of the horses, she has a horse riding school and I think she has 16 pupils," she said.

Mrs Mullins great-grandson, William Wooding, was an entrant in the Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest Tiny Tots.

"I like to see the horses perform, I'm almost totally blind but I can see the horse when it's close by," she said.