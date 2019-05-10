Menu
MILLION DOLLARS: Properties such as this one at 11 Shelley Drive, have helped Byron Bay knocked Sydney into second place for the highest median house price.
This town Australia's most expensive place to buy a home

Alison Paterson
10th May 2019 12:00 AM
A SMALL Northern Rivers town has pushed Sydney off the top spot as having Australia's most expensive median house price.

With a population of only 34,000 people, Byron Bay now holds the dubious honour of being the most expensive place to buy a home with a median house price as at December 2018 of $987,500.

This means Byron Bay is punching above its weight in the house price stakes as it is ranked 79th by population size.

New research from property market research firm Propertyology said a decade earlier, the median house price in Byron Bay was a mere $140,000.

Ballina came in ninth, with a median house price of a smidgen under $700,000, showing the coastal town is more expensive than Canberra, Tweed and the Gold Coast.

Agent Katrina Beohm said she's not surprised.

"Byron Bay is a far superior place to live than Sydney," she said.

"There's a good mix of locals and international buyers and Sydney city-siders looking in Byron Bay for properties."

Ms Beohm said another influence could be that regional locations often hold value better, as those in capital cities continue to fall

"The top end in Sydney has cooled a little bit," she said.

Byron Bay property snapshot*

Change in Median Price (over five years) is 124.4 per cent

Annual Change in Median Price (10 years) is 7.9 per cent

Median Asking Rent for Byron Bay is $870 per week

Median Days on Market is 108 days.

* Source: RP Data

Lismore Northern Star

