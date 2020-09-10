This town is getting a ‘better’ highway sign than Ballina

Wardell is about to get a bypass and a brand new sign.

Wardell is about to get a bypass and a brand new sign.

WARDELL is about to get a bypass with the completion of the Pacific Highway Ballina to Woolgoolga upgrade, but it's also getting a great sign to entice visitors into their town.

Ballina Shire Council's A Ward Committee will meet today (Thursday) to discuss a possible new sign to alert drivers of the Wardell exit.

The sign proposed is this:

The proposed Wardell bypass sign.

Pat Carney, president of the Wardell Progress Association, said he was very happy with the design, which he considered better than the Ballina sign.

"It might be for a bit of better luck, but it is certainly a better sign, we believe, than the one going into Ballina," he said.

"It's a very good sign I thought."

The image was taken by an RMS contractor and the final design will be discussed by Ballina Shire Council in a future meeting.

The sign means that Wardell will have to operate a petrol station, takeaway cafe and accessible toilets for 14 hours a day.

STOP IN BALLINA: New signage for Ballina is set to be placed on the upgraded Pacific Highway.

Mr Carnet said the bypass opening will change Wardell forever.

"Right now we have hundreds of card and trucks going through the middle of the town every day," he said.

"When the new highway opens, it will be cut down to a trickle of cars, because the current highway will only be used by locals.

Wardell has a population of around 650 people, and Mr Carney things after the bypass opens, many Northern Rivers locals will be keen to visit.

"We have a number of great facilities, like the boat ramp, a nice board walk along the riverbank, a popular take away cafe that offers Wardell pies, that are becoming very popular, and I think it will function right well," he said.

Mr Carney said the bypass is expected to open later this month, but the date is not confirmed yet.