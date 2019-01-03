This tiny creature has a special, stinging, skill

THEY look like a mythical creature.

With their deep blues and glistening silver hues and many finger-like cerata, blue dragons could be something dreamed up for a fantasy novel.

But the tiny sea slugs, more scientifically known as glaucus atlanticus and glaucus marginatus, are common creatures which may often be spotted on North Coast beaches at this time of year.

Southern Cross University Associate Professor in marine biology and fisheries Dr Daniel Bucher said increased and prolonged north-easterly winds in the warmer months tended to increase numbers of surface-dwelling animals that wash up on the beach.

Dr Bucher said they feed on any floating hydrozoa, including blue bottles, by the wind sailors and blue buttons.

The shell-less molluscs are little-studied, but spend their lives upside-down in the ocean and are fascinating for beachgoers who come across them.

And they have a fascinating power; Dr Bucher said they take on the stings of the creatures they feed upon.

"By the wind sailors and blue buttons, we don't feel (their stings) so they appear to be more the preferred food of glaucus," Dr Bucher said.

"When they eat bluebottles and other hydrozoans they don't get stung.

"They swallow the stinging cells and ... they move through to their cerata."

Dr Bucher said if they've had a "big meal from bluebottles" they'd be more likely to sting humans.

But in his time dealing with them, he's not been stung.

With bluebottles also in big numbers across the North Coast of late, he said it was still worth some caution.

"Certainly the bigger ones, you'd be a bit more cautious about picking up," he said.

"However, given that they're relatively small, the sting is probably not going to be as bad as getting a bluebottle sting on you.

"I think that you'd have to be pretty unlucky to get a serious sting from them."

Along with their fascinating ability to absorb their prey's sting, glaucus have a stunning blue and silver coating that reflects UV and other light.

"That combination of the blue and silver is a very protective coating," Dr Bucher said.

He said the glaucus atlanticus is typically 2-3cm in size, while the glaucus marginatus is generally just 1-2cm.

While you might be tempted to "rescue" glaucus that have washed ashore, Dr Bucher said they're pretty well "doomed" from the time they're exposed to the elements.