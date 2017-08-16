This small town has services galore and also wants you

JOIN US: Residents of Bonalbo with the pub's mascot, Paul Gallen, in a sparkling blue wig.

"BONALBO has everything except you!”, the green road sign flashes at motorists on the Bruxner Hwy.

Depending on who of the town's 350 to 500 people you ask, Bonalbo has an unique amount of infrastructure.

On Monday, the first sod was turned on the Multi-Purpose Service Centre to replace the existing hospital.

VISION: How the new Multi-Purpose Service Centre in Bonalbo will look when completed in 2018. Susana Freymark

The new facility will have a 24-hour emergency department, four acute and sub-acute inpatient beds, 15 residential aged care beds, consultation and community health service rooms, general practice and staff accommodation.

The Bonalbo centre is part of a $300 million program of works in rural New South Wales and is expected to be completed in 2018.

Bonalbo. Susana Freymark

In the village there is huge community hall where exercise and computer classes are held.

There is the Dog 'n' Bull pub, a pharmacy, supermarket, hardware store, caravan park, swimming pool, bowling and golf clubs and the Louisa Johnston Centre where disabled workers make rocky road and jams.

The Dog 'n' Bull Hotel in Bonalbo. Susana Freymark

Importantly for families, Bonalbo Central School caters for Kindergarten to Year 12.

For artist Vilya De Tozser, living in such beautiful surroundings inspires her creativity.

"The variety of bird life is beyond stunning, ranging from large parrots down to the tiniest wrens. Our town's morning wake-up calls at 5.30am are symphonic,” Ms De Tozser said.

Bonalbo Post Office. Susana Freymark

"A satin bower bird has set up his display in my front yard and I now know where to look when blue pens or sunnies go missing. The birds feast on fruit trees that are spread throughout the village. You can grab at the stars in the night sky, walk the dogs or play golf with roos and wallabies in the next paddock.”

Bonalbo Central School. Susana Freymark

And unlike many other areas in the Northern Rivers, housing is still quite cheap.

"You can buy a timber houseon a double block for under 200,000,” Ms De Tozser said.

"Housing is affordable, and there is work for tradies, blueberry pickers and anyone with initiative.

Bonalbo. Susana Freymark

"The village has vast infrastructure with every service needed and a large range of activities supported by many giving and caring volunteers.”

The old two-storey bank opposite the pub sold for under $200,000.

A downside is the closure of the butchers shop, which is now for sale.

Bonalbo. Susana Freymark

The winding roads, while scenic, are in need of repair, too.

Kyogle Council plans to upgrade the Afterlee Rd via the Dam Access Rd, on to Benns Rd, over a small section of Iron Pot Creek Rd to the State Forest and National Park and on to Peacock Creek Rd and the Clarence Way to Bonalbo.

"7.2km of the Dam Access Rd has just been upgraded and sealed through Toonumbar Dam,” general manager Graham Kennett said.