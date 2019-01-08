This slice of heaven could be yours

This former church in Coraki is for sale.

FEATURING soaring vaulted timber ceilings, lead light windows and large timber doors, the St Mary Magdalene's Anglican Church at Coraki could be the answer to your property prayers.

The church - built more than 100 years ago - and adjoining hall in Queen Elizabeth Drive are being offered for sale by tender under instructions from the Grafton Diocese.

Set on a large 5875 sq m flood free flat block, the church, hall and grounds offer a myriad of possibilities, according to selling agents Robert Menin and Terry Wallace of LJ Hooker Lismore. Subject to council approval, these may include conversion to a residence, restaurant or café, a B and B, day care facility or further use by a church group.

Along with its impressive ceilings, windows and doors, the church includes a raised altar with vestry to the side and carpet over timber flooring. The hall consists of several storage rooms, formal entry, an open hall area, stage, commercial kitchen and his/her toilet facilities. There is room for expansion with land at the rear of the hall.

Lane access runs down the side and the grounds are fenced. Several trees provide good shade and there is off street parking.

The church is in the pretty town of Coraki (pop 1500) on the banks of the Richmond River. The town has two primary schools, public baths, a butcher, pharmacy, cafes, supermarket, hotel, and a golf and bowls club, and there is boat ramp access in town.

It's 25 km to Lismore, 26 km to Evans Head beaches, 48 km to Ballina/Byron airport and 126 km to the Gold Coast Airport.

Interested parties can obtain a tender form from twallace.lismore@ljh.com.au or rmenin.lismore@ljh.com.au.

All tenders must be in writing with full terms and conditions, they can be emailed to the above emails or posted to 56 Woodlark St, Lismore NSW 2480. Tenders are to be lodged by close of business January 31, 2019.

For further details or a private viewing call Robert Menin on 0414 252 190 or Terry Wallace on 0412 988 577.