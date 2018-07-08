Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Castanospermum australe, otherwise known as the Moreton Bay chestnut.
Castanospermum australe, otherwise known as the Moreton Bay chestnut. Vinayaraj
Gardening

This old chestnut has magic of beanstalk

by IN MY GARDEN, ANGIE THOMAS
8th Jul 2018 12:04 PM

The Moreton Bay chestnut (Castanospermum australe) is sometimes known as the black bean, lucky bean plant and even Jack's beanstalk tree. In its native Australian rainforest habitat, this plant will grow into a large tropical-looking tree with red flowers. However, it can also be grown as a lush leafy indoor plant.

It's most commonly grown in clusters, where multiple impressively large bean-like seeds are pressed shallowly into the surface of the potting mix. The seeds split open and stems emerge with lots of glossy green leaves. It creates a fantastic miniature rainforest effect and the sizeable and long- lasting seeds are also an interesting feature.

Moreton Bay chestnuts purchased in a potted group can be left in the same pot for several years. If you do need to repot them, choose a pot that's a little larger than the current container. The larger the pot the bigger the plants will grow.

They can grow into quite large plants but can be trimmed if required. Place the pot in a brightly lit, warm spot that doesn't receive direct light and is protected from cold draughts.

angie thomas black bean gardening jack's beanstalk moreton bay chestnut
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Cabaret legend brings big show to Bangalow

    Cabaret legend brings big show to Bangalow

    Whats On HER show is called Big, Bold and Sassy and promises music, glamour and lots of entertainment.

    • 8th Jul 2018 11:30 AM
    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    Movies Advance screenings will be held by two local cinemas

    Nacho ordinary Mexican food

    premium_icon Nacho ordinary Mexican food

    Business The new North Coast restaurant is open NOW!

    Have your say on Australia Day date

    Have your say on Australia Day date

    News Join the conversation about when we should hold Australia Day.

    Local Partners