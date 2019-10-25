This Northern Rivers town could soon become 'uninsurable'

NORTH Lismore will have the region's highest percentage of uninsurable homes in the next 30 years, according to new climate risk data.

A report by risk profiling firm Climate Risk has shown the biggest predicted climate threats to our local government areas, including coastal inundation, bushfires and drought.

The data reveals northern NSW's highest risk suburbs and towns, where many properties may become difficult to insure due to escalating climate impacts.

David Craven, a director of Australia's largest local government climate alliance Cities Power Partnership, said the new data provided much-needed transparency around the serious climate risks facing Australian communities.

"As this new data shows, many Australian communities are incredibly vulnerable to damage caused by climate impacts, including bushfires, sea-level rise, riverline flooding and property damage caused by soil subsidence or drought," he said.

"In many areas, people's homes could soon become effectively uninsurable."

So how does this affect local communities, and which areas will be considered uninsurable in the next 30 years?

North Lismore tops the list, with more than 28 per cent - or 349 - of the suburb's 1213 properties predicted to be uninsurable by 2050, with the biggest threat being damage caused by flooding.

In Lismore there are predictions of up to 502 uninsurable homes out of 4346 addresses by 2050.

By 2100 Ballina will face a rapid rise in risk as the number of uninsurable properties in the town skyrockets to 14.6 per cent - or 1266 addresses - due to the damage caused by rising sea levels.

Casino remains the safest town in which to insure properties, with the biggest threat to the LGA being damage caused by drought.

Only 35 of 6757 Casino addresses could be uninsurable by 2050, a number which rises only six to 41 properties by 2100.

Of the smaller communities, Coraki remained the town with the highest danger, with more than 16 per cent of properties predicted to be uninsurable by 2050.

This equates to 153 of 944 addresses, with the greatest threat to properties coming from flooding.

Alstonville is the safest of the region's smaller communities in which to insure, staying steady at only 0.1 per cent of the town's properties being uninsurable by 2100.