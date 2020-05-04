Menu
Macadamia liqueur from Brookie’s.
This North Coast liqueur has claimed a world-class gong

4th May 2020 5:45 PM
CAPE Byron Distillery has claimed yet another accolade, this time for the world’s best nut liqueur.

Mac. by Brookie’s is the distillery’s macadamia liqueur and has taken our the top honour at the 2020 World Liqueur Awards.

The nutty creation was laucnehd at the end of January 2019 and combines the rich flavour or roasted macadamias with the coffee, cacao and hazelnut notes of toasted Australian wattleseed.

The liqueur is made entirely from locally-sourced ingredients, including macadamias from the Brook family farm, home to Cape Byron Distillery.

“It was a humbling experience waking up to the news that Mac. had taken home the gong for not just best in Australia, but the world,” co-founder Eddie Brook said.

“We are blessed with an abundance of incredible native Australian produce in the Northern Rivers and we get excited about showcasing these flavours in spirits that consumers have never tried.

“So, we are stoked to see that people around the world are excited about our products too.”

He recommends shaking Mac. into a velvety espresso martini or take inspiration from Fleet Restaurant by mixing it with Brookie’s Dry Gin and Campari.

Mac. is available at www.capebyrondistillery.com.

