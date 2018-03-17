This new North Coast invention will transform your garden

This week, local company Compost Central launched a crowdfunding campaign for their new product, Subpod™.

BYRON Bay company Compost Central are tackling landfill and greenhouse gas emissions with the launch of their new product, Subpod.

Subpod is a below-ground composting system installed within a veggie or herb garden.

With the help of worms and microbes, this system converts food and bio waste into rich nutrients for the garden.

The design of the system and its below-ground nature eliminates pests and bad odours, and allows for effective composting in hot and humid environments, like Byron Bay, where it can often be difficult to get consistent results.

It also allows you to compost things most regular compost systems can't handle, such as citrus, onions, fish, and meat on the bone.

Multiple units can be connected together to suit/accommodate the scale and needs of any environment, be it at home, within a school or community garden, at a workplace, or even in a resort.

"When done effectively it creates nutrient-rich soil, it cuts down the amount of waste going to landfill, and it helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by the rotting of organic waste in landfill,” inventor Andrew Hayim De Vries said.

"In this day and age, when our environment is in desperate need for change, composting is a simple and really valuable way for anyone to make a positive impact.”

Subpod is now ready for commercial production and Compost Central is now crowdfunding via Indiegogo.

Launching the crowd funding campaign, there will be a free event (and free worm goodie bags) at Santos Organics in Byron Bay Industrial Estate this Saturday March 17, 10am-12pm.

Meet and chat with the Compost Central team, including founder and Subpod inventor, Andrew Hayim De Vries, and Saadi Allan, also from the legendary Flow Hive team.

To learn more about Subpod™ and Compost Central and to join the campaign - head to www.subpod.com.au.