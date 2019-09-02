This new cafe offers a quick fix

REPAIR AND CARE: Lismore Repair Cafe organisers Mark Fuller and Lee McDonald are excited to assist the community with this environmentally focused initiative.

"PEOPLE have forgotten how to fix things and we throw away too many items, which have nothing wrong with them.”

According to the co-founders of the Lismore Repair Cafe, Mark Fuller and Lee McDonald, the new Lismore Repair Cafe will help locals rediscover the lost art of fixing stuff.

"The concept was founded in the Netherlands in 2009 and there's now around 2000 repair cafes around the world,” Mr Fuller said.

"We are in the process of organising one in Lismore.”

Lismore Repair Cafe:

Ms McDonald said the LRC would allow people to bring in everything from toasters to bicycles, hairdryers to prams, toys and crockery to clocks.

"At the Lismore Repair Cafe we hope people will learn that you don't have to throw things away into landfill,” she said.

"So much can be fixed and given a new lease of life.”

Now the dynamic duo, who only came up with the idea three weeks ago, said they were working with Lismore City Council to locate the right venue.

Ms McDonald said the LRC worked by visitors bringing their broken items from home and working together with the specialists to start making their repairs.

The pair agree they have been "blown away,” by the positive feedback they have received.

"It's an ongoing learning process, it's about reviving the forgotten art of fixing stuff,” Mr Fuller said.

https://www.facebook.com/repaircafelismore/