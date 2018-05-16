This 'neglected' town is about to get a major development

RICHMOND Valley Council first considered the idea of constructing a skate park at Broadwater in 2015, after local school kids asked some valid questions.

Cr Robert Hayes visited Broadwater Primary School more than two years ago, where the kids asked: Why do all the other towns have a skate park and we don't?

"And that fired up the question, because we haven't got that facility what can we do to get council to support us in getting a skate park?," Cr Hayes said at the council's meeting last night.

"I suggest that they write to council at that time and that's what's kicked off this whole thing."

Now, the council will work to finalise a plan for the Broadwater Rileys Hill Community Hall and Memorial Park Redevelopment Plan, which presents an exciting vision for the delivery of a community hub.

The open space will include the community hall, new playground equipment, tennis courts, public toilets, a basketball half court, a skate area, barbecue facilities and more shelters.

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow said they've had to jump through some hoops, but ended up with $131,000 in funding.

"This (funding) would've had just to build a skate park and now we are going to do much much more with that money," he said.

"We've got $221,000 to spend there now."

"It's about time Broadwater got these assets and facilities because they've been neglected over the years."

The Broadwater Rileys Hill Community Hall & Memorial Park Redevelopment Plan was prepared following consultation with the Broadwater Rileys Hill Community Centre Committee, local residents living adjacent to the Memorial Park and with the newly established Broadwater Residents Group.

The plan was distributed to all residential premises in Broadwater and Rileys Hill in March 2018 via post.

Thirty-seven responses to the survey were received with the proposal being strongly supported.

Critical elements for success

The elements considered most critical to the success of the project are, from most popular to least popular:

. Good public toilets - 26 respondents (76%)

. New barbecue areas - 25 respondents (74%)

. Playground equipment - 23 respondents (68%)

. New pathways - 22 respondents (65%)

. Seating - 22 respondents (65%)

. Basketball area - 20 respondents (59%)

. Skate area - 19 respondents (56%)

. Trees and vegetation - 16 respondents (47%)

. Car parking - 10 respondents (29%)

. Other - 3 respondents (9%)

General manager Vaughan Macdonald said: "It aims to meet the community's desire to maintain open space and maximise accessible, active facilities for the local residents, as well as provide improved facilities for passing tourists which will be increasingly important when the Pacific Motorway bypasses the town."

"The planned improvements will allow for a variety of community uses for all ages and complement the existing facilities and uses of the area."

"The site will provide spaces for the community to come together to benefit from activities which strengthen the community, such as art exhibitions, community and civic events, as well as providing relaxing and active outdoor recreation facilities for the community and visitors."

"Council has been considering how to make the best use of public recreation space for more than two years and is now in a position to move forward with delivering the project following a lengthy consultation process."

"The plan will now be finalised and a project delivery plan determined."