This may be why you're feeling hot under the collar

SUMMER has hit with a very hot bang.

Most Northern Rivers towns have reached maximums of over 30 degrees Celsius for the whole five days so far.

The exception has been Byron Bay where the highest temperature for the past five days was only 25.1 degrees.

That's where the cool breezes ended, however, with Casino taking out the top gong with the highest temperature being 39.5 deg last Thursday, December 2.

The lowest maximum temperature reached was a mere 34.6 deg on the first day of summer.

There is good news to come as, although temperatures will still be in the 30s tomorrow, maximum temperatures for some days in the week ahead should be cooler.

Maximum summer temperatures

Ballina 31.5

Byron 25.7

Casino 39.5

Evans Head 34.8

Lismore 37.7

Today's forecast

Ballina 32

Byron 29

Evans Head 35

Lismore 36