Why this man set up a festival called We're All Going to Die

BYRON resident Stefan Hunt was feeling crippled by anxiety and stress when he had an idea: organise a festival about the fact that we are all going to die.

We Are All Going to Die festival was held in Sydney last year and was a success, gathering people in the areas of cinema, arts and panels discussing the transient nature of life and how it affects the way we live.

Hunt said the back story of the project could not be any more personal.

"This project was born out of my experience with anxiety," he said.

"I reached a point a few years ago where I was completely more crippled by the unknown and the uncertainty of the future, and like a lot of young people, I really felt quite lost and quite scared about making the wrong decisions in life.

"After being diagnosed with anxiety and suffering some panic attacks, someone suggested I did some writing to express myself, and one day I wrote a poem called We Are All Going to Die.

"I finally had some certainty in my life, and I laugh at it now because writing those words put everything into perspective: everyone is going to die and when you accept that, it is a powerful source to live by."

Hunt said the idea of the festival was to share this concept with other young people and encourage them to live with more compassion, creating community and enjoy life through art.

The 2018 Byron Bay festival

The event will be held over three days.

The opening and closing nights are both free, but there will be a limited amount of tickets so it pays to register early.

There will be music, arts and on Thursday night, Hunt will launch his book We Are All Going to Die, which he wrote and illustrated.

"We are doing that at the Scouts Hall in Byron Bay, it will be a family friendly event with live music by The Babe Rainbow, a local band that has turned my book into a song, and they will be performing it on the night."

The website describes the festival as a place to "soak up the incredible message - fear less, live more, because we're all going to die anyway... don't be fooled by the taboo name though, this multi-media festival... is an amusement park for your soul."

We Are All Going to Die Festival organiser Stefan Hunt with his book of the same name. Liam Riley

Stefan Hunt said Friday night will held a short film festival at Pighouse Flicks in Byron Bay with tickets sold for $10.

"The films are 11 shorts from local and international film makers," he said.

"I gave all the film makers a brief, three-minute short, about the fact that we are all going to die, so it's a 33-minute mini festival," he said.

"They are short and sharp, there is comedy, narrative, documentary, a really good mix of different styles of films, and then we'll have a Q&A with some of the directors."