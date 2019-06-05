This little village is a 'slice of heaven'

HERE'S TO VILLAGE LIFE: A great school and peaceful, picturesque location drew Keith and Rochelle Williams to settle in Tintenbar and later open a teahouse in the village's old church.

Marc Stapelberg

A 'WONDERFUL' school and need for peace and quiet drew Keith and Rochelle Williams to move to Tintenbar four years ago.

"What first drew us to the village is the wonderful Teven-Tintenbar Public School - a picture-perfect place for our son, Finn, to learn and grow,” Mr Williams said.

"(And) after living at Australian Seabird Rescue in Ballina for the previous seven years, we were keen for somewhere quiet and away from crowds.”

That said, Tintenbar still felt "like the heart of the (Ballina) Shire”, according to Mr Williams.

"(It's) 10 minutes from Ballina, Lennox Head and Alstonville ... surrounded by creeks, rainforest and farmland and host to popular attractions such as Killen Falls,” he said. "(And) a lively music and arts scene is centred around the hall and the bustling general store is the heart of the village.”

The pair also saw the village's potential for new businesses.

"Rochelle was operating a tea and spice stall at the Ballina Farmers' Market in 2018 and was looking for suitable premises for a teahouse,” Mr Williams said. "We saw an opportunity when the French restaurant Che Bon relocated to Ballina, leaving the old church site vacant.

"As locals we knew there was unmet demand for a daytime cafe and local house prices had been climbing steeply. We researched the local area, were pleased to see good potential for business and decided to invest.

"Rochelle has substantial hospitality experience and has created a wonderful, relaxing space for a high tea or a drink from the licensed bar that takes in the history of the 120-year-old church and the rolling green hills of Tintenbar.

"Living in Tintenbar is to be surrounded by fabulous food. We aim to source as much as we can locally and present the freshest local seasonal produce with options for all to enjoy.”

He said business had been steady, with adjacent roadworks having a short-term negative impact.

He said part of the lure of the town was the "active bunch of locals keen to keep alive the history of the one of the oldest settlements in the area”.

"The Tintenbar community showed it could still be powerful when a new asphalt plant was proposed in Teven valley last year,” Mr Williams said.

"When the community got together to say 'no bloody way', local management saw the writing on the wall and withdrew their support.

"For us, this little village is a slice of heaven. I'm hoping that in 10 years' time, it's still much the same.”