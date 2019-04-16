Menu
MARIJUANA: Ben Carman was fined $1500 for producing dangerous drugs.
Crime

'This is your last chance to sort your life out': Magistrate

Katie Hall
by
15th Apr 2019 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GIN GIN man who was busted growing 14 marijuana plants has been slapped with a $1500 fine.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday, Ben Carman pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs.

It was heard Carman had been located by police, who undertook a search warrant.

What officers found was 14 marijuana plants ranging from five to 80 centimetres each.

Carman was said to have been "aggressive" to police due to issues with his mental health.

On March 10, Carman attended the Gin Gin police station and told officers he had grown the plants for his own personal use.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court that Carman had been watering the plants once a day for about three to four months for them to grow.

And of the drugs seized from the property, the total weight amounted to one kilogram.

Magistrate Ross Woodward took into account Carman's history, which included several drugs offences last year and in 2017.

Carman said he was trying to turn his life around, and had previously been hospitalised over four weeks for problems.

He told Magistrate Woodford he was keeping up with counselling services and had "gone a long way since then (the day of the offence)."

Magistrate Woodford gave a stern message to Carman, that because of his previous history, this fine would be his "one last opportunity to sort your life out".

Carman was convicted and fined $1500.

