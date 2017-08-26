This is what you were interested in this week

IT HAS been a busy week with drug raids, storms and family dramas, and we have made sure we kept you informed.
You have shown us what you were interested in and we list our top stories for the week below.
Here is how it looked.
Monday
Nobody likes to see injustice, and when it's against children it's even worse.
Girlfriend beats kids to inheritance
But we do like to see wild animals doing their thing, and the closer to civilisation the better.
'Holy Sh*t' Man spots two pythons while making a cuppa
Tuesday
Drivers were warned, if they have an intense dislike for the lycra set, to keep it in control
Drivers could face $100k fine for bulllying cyclists
Is there someone in your past you'd like to come across and have imagined what you'd say to them? This woman had htat experience.
Family's heart-stopping chance encounter with long-lost dad
Wednesday
The continuing saga of the inheritance that didn't go to the kids. This time it's the girlfriend's turn.
Girlfriend speaks out over $350k inheritance
He told the courts that the laws didn't apply to him.
Nimbin's Peter Till tells court the 'law does not apply'
Thursday
Our big story of the day was the drug raids that took place across the Northern Rivers
Drug raid uncovers an elaborate set up
A late breaking storm for the afternoon that included hail, created quite a bit of chaos.