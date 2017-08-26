This is what you were interested in this week

Two snakes battle it out for a spot in the roof of Mr Williams' Tintenbar home.

Monday

Nobody likes to see injustice, and when it's against children it's even worse.

Girlfriend beats kids to inheritance

But we do like to see wild animals doing their thing, and the closer to civilisation the better.

'Holy Sh*t' Man spots two pythons while making a cuppa

Tuesday

LIGHTS CAMERA: Bike lights with camera are being used by Northern Rivers cyclist to provide evidence of road rage by aggressive drivers. Greg Bono

Drivers were warned, if they have an intense dislike for the lycra set, to keep it in control

Drivers could face $100k fine for bulllying cyclists

Is there someone in your past you'd like to come across and have imagined what you'd say to them? This woman had htat experience.

Family's heart-stopping chance encounter with long-lost dad

Wednesday

Daniel Leverton's girlfriend Kirsty Lea Lewis has spoken out about his estate. Source: Facebook

The continuing saga of the inheritance that didn't go to the kids. This time it's the girlfriend's turn.

Girlfriend speaks out over $350k inheritance

Cannabis. Bill North

He told the courts that the laws didn't apply to him.

Nimbin's Peter Till tells court the 'law does not apply'

Thursday

Police investigate a Goonellabah house where $200,000 worth of cannabis plants have been seized. Marc Stapelberg

Our big story of the day was the drug raids that took place across the Northern Rivers

Drug raid uncovers an elaborate set up

A late breaking storm for the afternoon that included hail, created quite a bit of chaos.

Traffic chaos as storm hits Lismore