This is what country spirit looks like

At the evacuation centre in Casino, Cooper, 5, and Taylor, 4, Hannigan from Lismore bring in donations for fire relief.

At the evacuation centre in Casino, Cooper, 5, and Taylor, 4, Hannigan from Lismore bring in donations for fire relief. Susanna Freymark

COOPER and Taylor Hannigan from Lismore helped their mum unload items from the back of their ute at the emergency evacuation centre in Casino.

Jesse and Julia Hanna travelled from Lennox Head with a van full of cases of beer, pizza and water, all donated by Lennox Head businesses.

Jesse and Julia Hanna bring donations from Lennox Head including pizzas, beer and more. Susanna Freymark

When they arrived at the Northern Rivers Control Centre RFS kitchen, Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow was there and he helped them unload the boxes.

There was a constant flow of donations rolling into the RFS kitchen.

Rachel Camaroni and her 12 year old son Glen from Irvington carried in slabs of home-made sponge cake and eight cartons of farm eggs.

Rachel and Glen Camaroni from Irvington bought in sponge cake and eggs for the firies. Susanna Freymark

At the Casino Golf Club, manager Andrew Porter is using half the club as a drop off point for food, water, pet food, nappies and fruit and volunteers and club staff help organise the donations on long trestle tables.

They plan to take the items out to Rappville this afternoon if they're given the all clear and it's safe to do so.

Mr Porter has set up a fund-raiser account for fire relief and already the balance is $6,000.

Donations for fire relief have been collected at the Casino Golf Club, pictured with manager Andrew Porter are helpers Nora Viel, Carolyn Ross and Stacey Hughes. Susanna Freymark

The Kyogle community have organised a drop off point at the Karate Hall at the Showgrounds and loaded a car full of water, milk, food, soaps and hygiene products and are preparing the next car load.

Bruce Lyle is helping load free emergency fodder onto trucks at Spring Grove Rd this morning.

The list of people giving goes on.

This from a community that saw fierce fires burn 18 homes at Tabulam in February. Then on September 5, the Long Gully Rd fire was started by lightning and is still burning, putting Drake on high alert. Twenty-one homes have been lost, 15 of them in the Rappville fire. The sad news of Bob Lindsey, 77, and Gwen Hyde, 69, dying in their Coongbar home from the Long Gully Rd fire was announced yesterday.

The area from Drake to Rappville and neighbouring Tenterfield have suffered greatly with drought conditions and fires bearing a ferocity never witnessed before.

The town of Rappville saw severe fire damage as homes were lost when fire tore through the region. Marc Stapelberg

At the heart of this terrible situation is how country people give. How they want to help, to do and take action in any way they can.

The fire recovery will need our support for many months to come. This is only the beginning.

Find out how you can help here