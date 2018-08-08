'This is tough': All of NSW now officially in drought

The Burrumbuttock Hay Runners convoy of about 250 prime movers and 400 trailers complete their 1860km run hauling $6 million worth of hay to Ilfracombe, east of Longreach, QLD. All of NSW is now officially in drought.

ONE HUNDRED per cent of NSW is now officially in drought.

One of the driest winters on record has led to water shortages and diminishing food for stock across the state and Minister for Primary Industries Niall Blair said producers were facing "very difficult decisions”.

"This is tough, there isn't a person in the state that isn't hoping to see some rain for our farmers and regional communities,” Mr Blair said.

"Producers are now faced with some very difficult decisions on whether to graze sown crops or rely on potential rainfall in the next two months in order to increase yield production.

"Some areas of the state did receive some welcome rainfall this month that has provided a little relief for stock and domestic water; unfortunately though it will not even come close to the recovery needed for most farmers.

"The forecast suggests an increase of drier than normal conditions for the next three months across the majority of NSW but I want every farmer and community to know that we will stand with them through this challenging time and continue to make sure we have the right support available.”

The State Government has announced more than $1 billion in drought relief measures, including transport subsidies, waivers on farming costs, increasing the Farm Innovation Fund, animal welfare measures and mental health support.

Mr Blair said it was vital for farmers to not self-assess and check their eligibility for a range of assistance measures.

For the full range of measures and to see the latest seasonal update visit droughthub.nsw.gov.au