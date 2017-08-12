This is the week that was on the Northern Rivers

HERE are our top stories for the week from last Saturday.
If you've missed out on anything, it is here for you to read.
Saturday
Now this is a tattoo
https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/about-face-final-twist-kiwi-teens-devast8-tattoo-s/3209095/
Another Tales from the Grave story leaves us wondering what is the truth
https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/was-he-shot-or-did-he-fall-lonely-death-a-mystery/3208708/
Sunday
This mum disciplined her son and then had him taken away.
https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/mum-loses-custody-kids-because-how-she-handled-tan/3209231/
There was plenty happening at the Byron Bay Writers Festival
https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/byron-bay-writers-festival-peter-fitzsimons-case-f/3209259/#/0
Monday
Some lowlifes decided to threaten a couple of workers with a sword
https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/pregnant-woman-bound-during-armed-robbery/3209468/
The man who was shot by police was identified as a Grafton local
https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/man-shot-by-police-identified-as-grafton-man/3209600/
Tuesday
Hard to believe that people would be blaming the SES for anything but there was a backlash
https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/ses-copping-the-blame-post-flood/3209842/
Wednesday
This dad copped more than he was expecting for some sneaky behaviour
https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/casino-father-allegedly-used-social-media-to-groom/3210263/
This council was accused of putting national and state issues before local ones
https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/grandstanding-political-agendas-out-of-control-at-/3210369/
Thursday
An alleged animal torturer was granted bail
https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/alleged-animal-torturer-released-on-supreme-court-/3210864/
Not the crocodile we were expecting, but bloody good catch
https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/crocodile-in-the-river-caught-snapped-and-released/3210422/