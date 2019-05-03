'This is not what I wanted': Much-loved Kyogle store closes

LAST RESORT: Mitchell Carter has closed Birbecks clothing store in Kyogle.

LAST RESORT: Mitchell Carter has closed Birbecks clothing store in Kyogle. Susanna Freymark

AS A kid, Mitchell Carter shopped at Birbecks in Kyogle's main street.

When he grew up he bought the menswear store and for four years sold work wear, men's shirts, underwear and shoes.

On Saturday, he reluctantly closed the shop doors for the final time.

The business has been on the market for a year but no buyers have come forward, he said.

Living on the Gold Coast now with his wife, Mr Carter would have liked to have seen the Birbecks tradition continue.

He cites his own retail inexperience and online shopping as reasons for the closure.

"It's hard in small towns," he said.

"I've always pushed - Try Local - first."

Have a look at your local shops first to save the drive, he said of people driving to Lismore to shop.

"The more people spend in town, the more businesses can diversify," he said.

Mr Carter wanted to thank everyone for their support.

"This is not what I wanted," he said.

"It was a last resort.

All week, customers have been coming in to say goodbye, Mr Carter said.

He donated his last raffle prize to a Kyogle school.

In recent times, McDades across the road from Birkbecks closed and Mitre 10 on the corner. shut its doors.

History of the store

The first tenant at Birbecks Menswear in Kyogle was Don McIntosh whose men's wear business had been further down the street and was destroyed by the Christmas Day fire of 1926.

In 1947 Don sold his business of 27 years to Fred Birkbeck.

Fred carried on the business for 21 years selling it to Harold Brown in 1968.

The Brown family continued trading as Birbecks and sold the business and trading name to Leonie Aleckson in 2010.

Mitchell Carter reluctantly closed the Birbeck store on May 4.