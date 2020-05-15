Menu
IT'S NOT OVER: Richmond Police District Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay and NNSWLHD chief Wayne Jones urge the community to maintain social distancing as pandemic isolation restrictions ease.
'This is not over': Police out in force as restrictions ease

Alison Paterson
15th May 2020 2:00 PM
THE community is breathing a sigh of relief now they can visit friends or eat at a cafe, with coronavirus restrictions now easing.

But the battle is not over yet.

Senior police officers and health officials have warned people to maintain social distancing and take their responsibilities seriously.

Richmond Police District Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay joined Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones to emphasise the need to remain vigilant.

They said while restrictions might be relaxed, the disease sill takes no prisoners.

"This is not over," Mr Jones said.

"It is imperative people maintain the rues of social distancing, maintain respiratory and hand hygiene … complacency is as dangerous as the disease itself."

Chief Insp Lindsay said police would be out and about in numbers throughout the region to enforce and monitor the new public gathering rules, which include allowing groups of 10 people outdoors.

"We expect a particular concentration at our beaches and there are still restrictions on travel," he said.

"Police are also working with the business community to ensure cafes and licenced premises will keep to the 10 people limit.

"There are substantial fines, up to $5000, for breaching this limit.

"We want to work with businesses but we also want to ensure people, staff and customers are fine."

Mr Jones said he encouraged everyone to download the COVIDsafe app, to help with contact tracing as the community becomes more mobile.

These warnings came as additional two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Northern NSW, making a total of 57 cases to date.

Mr Jones urged anyone showing flu-like symptoms, however mild, to come forward for testing and stay at home while they were unwell.

"Our testing clinics are open seven days a week," he said.

"We encourage people to be tested again if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms, even if they have had a negative test previously."

