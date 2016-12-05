36°
News

'This is not a statistic to be proud of. It is a disgrace'

5th Dec 2016 12:19 PM
A heavy vehicle driver was charged with mid-range drink-driving and driving unlicensed after his truck - which was carrying a large excavator - was pulled over.
A heavy vehicle driver was charged with mid-range drink-driving and driving unlicensed after his truck - which was carrying a large excavator - was pulled over. NSW Police

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE have shown their disgust at recent road statistics after a truck driver was charged with drink driving while hauling an excavator.

Police from the Traffic and Highway Patrol and Tweed/Byron Local Area Commands charged 19 drink-drivers and had 86 drivers test positive to drugs during a three day operation in Tweed/Byron over the weekend.

One truck driver hauling a large excavator was charged with mid-range drink-driving and driving unlicensed during the operation on the M1 at Chinaderah on Thursday.

The 49-year-old Queensland man was charged after returning an alleged reading of 0.131 and checks revealed he did not have a licence required for the heavy vehicle.

He is due to face Tweed Heads Local Court on January 9.

Staggering results

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy of the State's Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said that the results were staggering, considering the high road toll.

"Despite the death toll on our roads, which now sits at 357, and the numerous warnings about drink and drug-driving, I am dumbfounded by how many drivers we have caught impaired during the operation," he said.

"The Tweed/Byron Local Area Command is ranked number one in the state for alcohol related crashes, and there is an average of seven fatal crashes in the command every year.

"This is not a statistic to be proud of. It is a disgrace."

Mega Drive 2

Operation Mega Drive 2 started on Thursday, December 1 and finished on Saturday (December 3 2016).

The operation primarily targeted drink and drug-drivers in the region; however, speeding, mobile phone use and not wearing seatbelts were also targeted.

Operation results

During the operation, officers:

  • Conducted 2599 random breath tests, with 19 drivers charged with drink driving, and
  • Conducted 425 random drug tests, with 86 drivers testing positive.
  • Issued 101 fines for speeding,
  • Issued 29 for not wearing a seatbelt,
  • Issued 300 other infringements, and a total of 30 charges were laid.
Lismore Northern Star
'This is not a statistic to be proud of. It is a disgrace'

'This is not a statistic to be proud of. It is a disgrace'

POLICE are disgusted after a recent road blitz on the North Coast, during which a truck driver was charged with drink driving while hauling an excavator.

How much will Ballina Shire rates increase (if at all)?

A decision will be made this week on Ballina Shire rates for 2017-18.

It's decision time for Ballina's new council

Woman allegedly raped at social gathering

39-year-old Casino man charged with sexual assault

VOTE NOW: Which town has the best Christmas tree?

Casino's Christmas tree 2016.

It's your last chance to vote for your favourite

Local Partners

VOTE NOW: Which town has the best Christmas tree?

IT'S your last chance to vote for your favourite Northern Rivers Christmas tree.

Delays expected on Pacific Highway

Changed traffic conditions will be in place this week

REVEALED: A new Northern Rivers music festival in 2017

Lismore Music Festival co-directors Scott Cooper and Paul Connelly.

Mark March 10 and 11 in your calendar

This weekend's markets list

BIG VOICE: Ron the Coffee Man is a popular and regular stallholder at a number of local markets.

Where to get fresh local produce from

Not ten, but fifteen awesome things to do this week

ANNIVERSARY: Charity day party Nudge Nudge Wink Wink has raised almost $20,000 for local organisations in its first year of events.

This busy week we have pretty much every possible event you may want

Kiwi's plea to Ellen DeGeneres to save bakery after quake

Kiwi's plea to Ellen DeGeneres to save bakery after quake

A New Zealand woman has made a last-ditch effort to help a struggling bakery post-quake, reaching out to Ellen DeGeneres for help.

Seacrest: Things are "going better" for Kim and Kanye

Ryan Seacrest says things are "going better now" for Kanye West

Jonah Hill involved in a car accident

Jonah Hill was involved in a car crash on Saturday

'We're really excited about the future': Festival organisers

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

What does this mean for our local festivals?

REVEALED: A new Northern Rivers music festival in 2017

Lismore Music Festival co-directors Scott Cooper and Paul Connelly.

Mark March 10 and 11 in your calendar

Katie Holmes' empowering directorial debut

Katie Holmes

KATIE Holmes as made her directorial debut

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence

Oscar winner settling down with new partner

Byron Bay&#39;s Secret Hideaway

89 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

Situated only a short walk to town and beaches at the end of a quiet lane on the crest of Ruskin and Paterson Streets, you could pass by this hidden gem 100 times...

AWARD WINNING RENOVATED HOME IN PRIME ELEVATED POSITION

8 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,400,000 to...

This spacious home with an award-winning renovation is situated on an elevated level and north facing block in central Byron Bay. With a commercial zoning this...

Grand Design and Proportion Plus Position

9 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction 10th...

Presenting 9 Tallowood Crescent Byron Bay - a unique, architectural home with a central atrium and an amazing feeling of air, space, light and privacy. Occupying...

Rare Building Block With Approved Plans For Home + Studio + Pool

3 Somerset Lane, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after Market Quarter, just steps ... Auction

3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after Market Quarter, just steps from the famous Byron Bay farmers market and all the attractions of the beach and town. Walk back...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 $590,000 to...

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 Auction 10th...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Enter from Arkinstall Rd The Channon (Known as 252 Cox Rd, Koonorigan)

252 Cox Road, Koonorigan 2480

Rural 3 2 Contact Agent

Open - Saturday 10th December 3.00 - 3.30pm Set against a scenic escarpment backdrop, this original 90 year old timber home awaits the new owner to add their...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!