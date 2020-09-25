Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Ballina breast cancer survivor has won first prize in a major raffle.
A Ballina breast cancer survivor has won first prize in a major raffle.
News

‘THIS IS INSANE’: $250,000 win for Ballina cancer survivor

Rebecca Lollback
25th Sep 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BALLINA breast cancer survivor has won $250,000 worth of gold bullion after buying raffle tickets.

The woman bought Play for Purpose tickets to support local charity Dragons Abreast.

She broke down into happy tears when an official from Play for Purpose called to tell her she had won first prize.

“You’re joking? You must be joking?” she questioned.

“Oh my god! Oh my god!

“Holy! This is insane! I don’t know what to say.

“I am sorry I didn’t answer earlier. I was actually fundraising for breast cancer when you called.

“This is just awesome. You couldn’t wipe the smile off my face!

“I will definitely be celebrating tonight. I’m taking my partner out to dinner, and we’re having a nice bottle of champagne.”

The thrilled winner is a Dragons Abreast gold medal winner and has been paddling for seven years.

She said the organisation had made a huge impact on her own breast cancer recovery.

“My doctor recommended I join Dragons Abreast for the physical benefits, but I’ve also formed invaluable friendships with women who really understood what I was going through after my cancer,” she said.

“I am so glad that Dragons Abreast Australia will also receive a bonus $5000 payment all because I chose them.

“That’s just excellent, and they really need the funds right now.”

When asked how she planned to enjoy her prize, the woman said she had one thing in mind.

“I am going to sell my property and get myself a nice place in an area I’ve dreamed about living in for 25 years now,” she said.

“I just have never had the money to move there, but now I can.”

ballina cumbalum dragons abreast
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: First medicinal cannabis plantation set to open

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: First medicinal cannabis plantation set to open

        News THE local venture, near Lismore, will be capable of producing more than 20,000kg of premium cannabis flower per year.

        Bomb hoax caller used dead brush turkey as bowling ball

        Premium Content Bomb hoax caller used dead brush turkey as bowling ball

        News Ex-Navy serviceman threatened to blow up a building

        25 'beach shacks' to be built in $9M development

        Premium Content 25 'beach shacks' to be built in $9M development

        News Ballina Shire project inspired by beach shacks of the 1950s and 60s

        SORE POINT: 1000 people added to our dental waiting list

        Premium Content SORE POINT: 1000 people added to our dental waiting list

        News New data has shown 8300 adults are waiting for dental treatment