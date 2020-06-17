Menu
Protesters gather at Brisbane City Hall on Wednesday. Picture: Attila Csaczar
News

‘This is a stand-off’: Protesters’ demands outside court

by Vanessa Marsh, Thomas Morgan
17th Jun 2020 4:11 PM
BLACK Lives Matter protesters blocked a street outside a Brisbane court today, following an earlier arrest at a rally through the CBD.

Garrick St, outside the Brisbane Arrest Court, was blocked by activists sitting on the road chanting "always was, always will be aboriginal land".

The protesters had earlier gathered in King George Square before marching down Albert St and on to State Parliament.

Protesters rally in front of a Brisbane court. Picture: Vanessa Marsh
It is believed that the activists then responded to a social media request to move to the Roma Street Watchhouse, following the arrest of a prominent Indigenous campaigner.

 

A screengrab of a social media post calling for people to rally following an arrest at the Black Lives Matter rally.
Dozens of police officers lined up in front of the group.

Protesters rally in front of a Brisbane court. Picture: Vanessa Marsh
Protesters at times became aggressive, with one woman standing inches from a police woman's face, screaming at her.

Another person repeatedly screamed at officers "take your f**king gun off c**ts.

Black Lives Matter protesters outside a Brisbane court on Wednesday. Picture: Vanessa Marsh
Police did not react to the aggression, standing quietly.

Activists in Brisbane for a Black Lives Matter rally. Picture: Attila Csaszar
Activists in Brisbane for a Black Lives Matter rally. Picture: Attila Csaszar
One protester shouted on a megaphone demanding "someone in charge" come and talk with the group, saying he wanted to talk to the Premier, Police Minister or Police Commissioner.

"This is gonna be a stand-off," he said.

"We're not moving until someone comes here of authority.

"We don't deal with threats, we don't deal with violence."

The protesters were later dispersed.

Earlier, more than 100 protesters were spotted moving through King George Square, in defiance of social distancing restrictions.

Extra police were on the scene.

Activists in Brisbane for a Black Lives Matter rally. Picture: Attila Csaszar
Police talk to a man at a Black Lives Matter protest in Brisbane on Wednesday. Picture: Attila Csaszar
Protesters gather at Brisbane City Hall on Wednesday. Picture: Attila Csaczar
