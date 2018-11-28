This festive season may be Pat's last light-up

THE LAST TIME: Pat Kennedy, from West Ballina, said he likely will be winding back his annual Christmas lights display at his home after this festive season. His spectacular display has been a Christmas institution in Ballina for about 25 years.

IT HAS been a spectacular Christmas institution in Ballina for about 25 years, but Pat Kennedy says this may well be his last year lighting up his whole house for the festive season.

The 81-year-old West Ballina man said poor health earlier this year led to the call that he wasn't going to light up his house this season, but changed his mind a few months ago.

However, he said this would be the last year he would place lights on the roof of his two-storey Riverview Ave home.

"I didn't think I was going to do it this year,” he said, recounting bouts of ill health.

"But I won't be going on the roof (next year) - trying to put lights on the roof is too much.”

He estimates he will have 80,000 lights in the display this year, which is down on previous years where as many as 120,000 would be placed on his house and in his front garden.

He first began lighting up about 25 years ago - he can't recall the exact year - and dressing as Santa to give lollies to children who came along.

Back then, the Christmas light-up was a competition organised by Ballina Shire Council, and a map would be produced putting a spotlight on participating houses.

It's been many years since council turned the lights off on the competition, with some cases of neighbours sabotaging other displays and council wanting to promote energy efficiency rather than encourage energy use.

Mr Kennedy once used old power-hungry globes in his display, but today, the majority of his lights are energy-efficient LED ones.

That doesn't mean running his display for the month of December doesn't cost him anything; he estimates his power bill almost doubles.

But it's been the smiles on the faces of children who visit his home that has been his motivation, and he hasn't worried about the cost.

He also won a national award from Woolworths, which earned he and his wife $11,000 in vouchers for the supermarket.

Over the years, he has spent money on new features for the display, but not so this year.

While it's a case of never say never, he said he "wouldn't be surprised” if he didn't light up his house next Christmas.

He did say, however, he would still flick the switch on the display in his front garden, which is more manageable to set up.

Thinking back on his light-up, where people who saw the display as children are now bringing their own children, Mr Kennedy said "it's been great.”