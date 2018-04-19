This festival is 'not for the sexually conservative'

WHATSON: Byron Shire resident, presenter and counsellor Marion Ellyard is the organiser of the Taste of Love Festival.

THE Taste of Love Festival in Byron Bay will offer a weekend of workshops and discussions about sexuality, relations, consciousness and personal challenge.

The event, organised by Marion Ellyard, is not for the sexually conservative, and it's a safe space for those who are willing to explore new experiences.

On their website (tasteoflove.com.au), the organiser explained presentations have been balanced around love, relating and conscious sexuality.

"It is important to us that this event offers a safe and fun way for people to approach this material and understand what it is all about," the website reads.

"Our European peers have been involved in festivals like these for a lot longer and it's nice to offer this to the local community of Byron Bay, national and international visitors from all over the world."

One of the Australian presenters is Jesse Thomas-Hall, who is offering an event called Meditative Spanking For Pleasure this Saturday from 2.30pm.

Social media posts in the festival's Facebook page explain that Mr Thomas-Hall has been following a path of 'inner alchemy' for the past seven years, "using the tools of meditation, martial arts, Chi Gong, sexual alchemy, energetic healing and self-transformation."

Other workshops and events offered at the festival are the Boundary and Consent and the Conscious Pick Up workshops, both happening this Friday, 2pm.

Other workshops available are Dancing Eros, Art of Kissing, Partnered Massage Secrets, Money as a Lover, Tantra Meets BDSM, Loving Play with Ropes and 'Happy Endings', Honouring the Gifts of Relationship Transitions.