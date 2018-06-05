This entrepreneur is in the business of life balance

WELLNESS COACH: Inner Knowing owner Celestine Fedley believes in finding balance and harmony through nutrition and a stress-free lifestyle.

WELLNESS COACH: Inner Knowing owner Celestine Fedley believes in finding balance and harmony through nutrition and a stress-free lifestyle. Marc Stapelberg

HELPING stressed busy woman slow down and gain confidence is the core behind a new Northern Rivers wellness consultancy.

Inner Knowing is the brain-child of Celestine Fedley, a health and wellness coach.

Now based at the new Goonellebah Business Hub at 8 Slade St, Ms Fedley said she decided to move into the space in order to offer her clients a welcoming place.

Having recently completed the New Enterprise Incentive Scheme program, Ms Fedley said she was excited about her business.

"Inner Knowledge is about me wanting to create a beautiful, safe and nurturing space where people can come and feel they can relax, have a cup of tea and chat,” she said.

"My vision is to help and support people in creating a loving and peaceful atmosphere in their lives, to reduce stress and create breathing space, so change can happen.”

Ms Fedley said in today's frantically busy world, being able to reassess your goals and maintain a positive approach is vital.

"My role is to help women slow down and listen to what they need that is important to them, work out their goals and give them confidence to achieve these goals,” she said.

Ms Fedley said she believed in finding balance and harmony through nutrition, and a stress-free lifestyle using positive psychology tools.

Her background includes studies in nutrition and lifestyle medicine, which formed part of her personalised action plans for her clients.

"My purpose is to help people achieve complete well-being by encompassing all aspects of a person's body, mind and spirit,” she said.

"By listening to and reflecting on what creates meaning in a person's life they can get to the bottom of what they personally need and want to change.

"I've been here in the region since 2001 and I feel so positive about this.”