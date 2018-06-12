This documentary on food comes with an age warning

The film makes effective use of drone and undercover footage to raise questions about the morality and validity of our dominion over the animal kingdom.

The film makes effective use of drone and undercover footage to raise questions about the morality and validity of our dominion over the animal kingdom. Marc Stapelberg

THE documentary Dominion hopes to raise ethical questions about the treatment of animals when it screens tonight at the Lismore Regional Gallery.

Because of the graphic nature of some of the footage, this film comes with a warning stating it should not be viewed by anyone under 15 years of age unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Australian feature-length documentary Dominion was a sequel to 2014's Lucent.

While Lucent focused mostly on the Australian pig farming industry, Dominion has a much broader scope as a comprehensive account of the numerous ways animals are used and abused in Australia.

By exploring six primary facets of our interaction with animals - companion animals, wildlife, scientific research, entertainment, clothing and food - the film uses drone and undercover footage to raise questions over the morality and validity of man's dominance over the animal kingdom.

Documentary writer and director Chris Delforce said on the Dominion website they have documented footage showing violence towards animals.

"I regularly see people reacting with complete disgust and disbelief when faced with the standard reality of animal farming, whether that takes the form of comments on social media, or their faces and subsequent conversations with outreachers when they see the videos being shown in the streets,” he said on the website.

"Capturing the practice of thousands and thousands of live male chicks being macerated (tossed into an industrial-sized blender) because the egg industry considers them useless, or male calves in the dairy industry being taken away from their mothers who desperately chase after the trailers, again because the males are thought of as "waste products”... these are things we've always known about but it's something else to actually see it and capture it on camera.”

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion about the issues including corporate transparency, regulation of drones, privacy and public protest.

Panelists include SCU Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker.

Light refreshments will be served after the screening.

It will be screened tonight at 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM.

RSVP essential at https://dominiondoco.eventbrite.com.au

Dominion runs for 2 hours and 5 minutes (125 minutes).