Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rates in Richmond Valley Council will have risen by 63 per cent in nine years.
Rates in Richmond Valley Council will have risen by 63 per cent in nine years.
News

This council’s rates have risen by 63% over nine years

Cathy Adams
13th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN EVANS Head ratepayer is concerned Richmond Valley Council has become a “serial Special Rate Variation applicant”, with it’s rates income set to rise by 63 per cent over a nine year period.

Peter Ashley said the council had made numerous SRV applications to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) since 2004, with the last two variations approved in 2014 and 2019.

IPART approved the council’s SRV application in May, 2019 for a 23.9 per cent cumulative increase over four years, and in 2014, a SRV was approved allowing the council to raise rates by 39.1 per cent over five years.

By 2022, Richmond Valley ratepayers will be paying 63 per cent more than they did in 2013, and that isn’t factoring in the cumulative effect.

In 2014, the Chairman of IPART at the time, Peter Boxall, said the SRV would deliver the council $7.3 million above the rate peg over five years.

He said IPART determined Richmond Valley Council’s application met the criteria for approval of the special variation by demonstrating a clear need for the additional revenue, that it had appropriately engaged the community about the proposed rate increases, and that it took steps to improve productivity and contain costs.

“In making this assessment, we also considered the council’s long term financial plan and

whether the impact of the variation on affected ratepayers is reasonable,” Mr Boxall.

An SRV approved last year would increase the council’s revenue by $3.9 million over four years, which the council said would fund the maintenance of existing services, infrastructure and community facilities, allow for the renewal of infrastructure, and enhance the council’s financial sustainability.

In May last year, current IPART Chairman Dr Paul Paterson said while the percentage increase was significant, the council was able to clearly demonstrate its financial need.

In 2014 and 2019, both of the IPART Chairmen noted Richmond Valley Council’s average residential rates were lower than the average rates charged by similar councils.

council rates ipart richmond valley council special rate variation
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'HORRIFIC ATTACK': $11,000 fine after fatal dog attack

        Premium Content 'HORRIFIC ATTACK': $11,000 fine after fatal dog attack

        News THE staffordshire terrier responsible for killing a dachshund had been involved in two separate attacks on dogs in the month before.

        WANTED BY POLICE: 'Help make our community safer'

        WANTED BY POLICE: 'Help make our community safer'

        News Police are seeking help from the community to find Reece Latta

        Major changes could solve medical border bubble troubles

        Premium Content Major changes could solve medical border bubble troubles

        News Tweed MP foreshadows further border exemptions for medical staff

        How breathless Izzy plans to win over The Bachelor

        Premium Content How breathless Izzy plans to win over The Bachelor

        News BORN in Grafton, she moved to Lismore when she was 12, and now she’s trying to find...