This council is leading the pack in recycling

WASTE NOT: Celebrating Lismore Council's new $350,000 grant are Mayor Isaac Smith, outgoing general manager Gary Murphy, Thomas George MP, commercial services business manager Kevin Trustum and manager commercial services Phil Klepzig, Supplied

LISMORE City Council has been awarded a $350,000 grant to invest in new infrastructure to help increase recycling rates at licensed NSW waste facilities.

Yesterday the council was named one of eight projects successful in accessing funding under Round 5 of the Resource Recovery Facility Expansion and Enhancement program.

Over $3.6 million was awarded to projects at licensed waste facilities, to increase recycling of waste materials from households and businesses, in a cost-effective manner

This project will install a new optical sorting machine in Council's Materials Recovery Facility to separate and recover polypropylene from the mixed plastics waste stream.

It is projected Council will sell over 600 tonnes of raw polypropylene per annum as a high value commodity in the local market.

Nationals Member for Lismore Thomas George MP announced the grants have been awarded under the NSW Environment Protection Authority's Waste Less, Recycle More initiative.

Mr George said the grant would support council in its continuing efforts as it works to divert waste from landfill and increase local recycling rates.

"I congratulate Council for securing this funding,” Mr George said.

Mayor Isaac Smith said he was delighted with the grant with will ensure council sorts its waste to enable it meets stricter sorting regulations.

"The new optical sorter will allow the Lismore Materials Recovery Facility the further sorting of mixed plastics to recover singular plastic streams for recycling,” he said.

"The China Sword policy has resulted in mixed plastic no longer having any commodity value, the new optical sorter allows Lismore City Council to solve this issue through sorting.”

More information about the Resource Recovery Facility Expansion and Enhancement grants is available at http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/working-together/grants/infrastructure-fund/resource-recovery-expansion-enhancement .