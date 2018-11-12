Trippy optical illusion sparks ‘brain tingles’

The outline of each poppy appears to overlap at times, even though the lines don’t touch. Picture: Reddit

WHEN a teacher drew poppies on red card for his class to cut out, little did he know he had created a baffling optical illusion.

The Canadian teacher sparked a huge online debate after he revealed that the outlines of the cut-out flowers appeared to overlap - even though the lines don't actually touch.

Sharing the image of a dozen poppies to Reddit, the teacher, who goes by username SlipperyPockets, explained what he had created.

"I drew poppy outlines for my class to cut out - they look like they overlap but don't," he wrote.

At first glance, the poppies - which are worn each year as a mark of respect in the days leading up to Remembrance Day - all appear to be overlapping.

But when your eyes have had a chance to focus, it becomes clear that the curved edges of the flowers are not touching at all.

The post soon generated a huge response on Reddit, including thousands of comments, as users couldn't believe what they were seeing.

One user posted: "This is tripping me out." Another added: "AAAHHH! What is this sorcery? I look away and they overlap, then I look at it and they're separate! It makes my brain tingle."

Many users concluded that the optical illusion was down to something called Gestalt Continuity Law - which explains how our brain sees lines of visual elements that are grouped together.

The teacher later revealed the poppies were being prepared for a wreath that the class was making to honour Remembrance Day, which is observed in Commonwealth of Nations member states, including Australia.

