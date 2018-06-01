This bank would fund cancer research with its profits

IMAGINE the impact on cancer treatments if banks' profits were used to fund cancer research.

Would you support it?

With these words, Melbourne social entrepreneur Aaron March is trying to bring to fruition his dream of a Bank of Cancer Research, or BCR.

The BCR group will have two branches - a bank that will produce the funds, and the research branch that uses those profits to fund scientific work.

The idea is simple.

He wants to find someone, a philanthropist, to buy an established bank and set it up in a way that all profits go towards a cancer research facility.

And he thinks the Northern Rivers is an area where such an enterprise would be popular.

"We are looking into places whose values are aligned with philanthropy, charity and people who are looking into making the world a better place," he said.

"For me the Northern Rivers and Byron Bay stand out as one of those places that are very supportive of these types of initiatives.

"People in that area have a mindset where they believe in this type of project and see that they can happen, so if we could choose where to start it, it would be in locations like yours."

Mr March got married in Byron Bay last year and has come back to the area a number of times since then.

The social entrepreneur said the idea was to focus on setting up a financial institution operating in Australia and the USA.

"In 10 years time we see this as an international bank which will be servicing an international community with branches as far as we can reach," he said.

"That will come down to a decision for whoever our investors is and where are they from as to where do we start.

"We have identified potential investors in Australia and the US and in 10 years we see BCR having its own cancer research centre established, where will be starting to conduct our own research and delivering advances in cancer treatment.

"The bank is the means to an end: the cancer research facility."

Mr March said his family had been affected by cancer but he was working on this project before that occurred.

"In my mind, the ability to cure cancer within our lifetime lies in our ability to recreate the way the cancer research is funded," he said.

"I haven't had cancer myself, but my grandmother and her sister died of cancer but that happened after we came up with this idea."

The Giving Pledge

PROJECT: Aaron March is working towards creating a Bank of Cancer Research in Australia. SUPPLIED

Aaron March and his team is currently working on a strategy to engage The Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage wealthy people to contribute a majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes. As of 2018, the pledge has 175 signatories, either individuals or couples, from 22 different countries, such as Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

"They have a net worth of $700 billion, so one of our strategic goals is to present the BCR strategic concept to the Living Pledge to raise the capital to buy an established bank," he said.

"The fastest way we see this becoming a reality is to purchase a bank that already exists."

The team's timeline is in the long term and, having a full time job, Mr March spends his weekends and after-work time dedicated to his passion.

"We are going through various strategies to contact Andrew and Nicola Forrest in Australia, the owners of Fortescue Metals Group, who have signed up to The Giving pledge, and last year he gave away $400 million," he said.

"We are seeking to contact them to have them review the concept and provide any feedback they may want to give us."

For details visit bankofcancerresearch.com.