This action could stop a fire becoming a tragedy

Firefighters have urged Northern Rivers residents to keep an eye on their fire hydrants. Marc Stapelberg

IT COULD be the difference between a small blaze and tragedy.

Firefighters have called on Northern Rivers residents to help care for the region's fire hydrants.

Fire and Rescue Lismore station officer James Connors said crews were called to reports of a house fire on Mandela Crescent at Richmond Hill last night.

While the job turned out to be a blaring alarm with no fire to show for it, Mr Connors said firefighters arrived to find the fire hydrant was obstructed.

Grass had grown around and over the top of the hydrant and when it was located, it was full of dirt.

It was dark, making the initial search for the hydrant all the more challenging.

He said this could have had serious consequences if there had been a fire.

While local councils are generally responsible for maintaining hydrants, Mr Connors urged residents to play their part as well.

"(When it's blocked) we can't access the couplings to attach a hose to access water,” he said.

"We'll exhaust our water resources on a firetruck potentially within about seven minutes.

"If it's a significant fire then (without) access to a water supply you can have dire consequences on potential fire spread and surrounding premises.”

Mr Connors said there should be signs on the nearest telegraph poles, indicating the location of hydrants.

"There's a program called Hydrant Heroes that encourages home owners, if they have a hydrant outside their home, to keep the grass clear around it,” he said.

"It gives us a fighting chance to locate the hydrant.”

For more information about how you can help keep hydrants in prime condition, visit https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/news.php?news=2315.