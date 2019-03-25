Third time lucky for Lennox Head?

ABOVE: Lennox Head all-rounder Todd Fisher pulls one away against Pottsville in the FNC LJ Hooker League semi-final on Saturday.

ABOVE: Lennox Head all-rounder Todd Fisher pulls one away against Pottsville in the FNC LJ Hooker League semi-final on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

LENNOX Head will play their third final since 2014 when they take on defending premiers Cudgen in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket this weekend.

They were the losing side at home against the Ballina Bears that season before a loss against Cudgen two years later.

Only captain Andrew Lindsay and brothers Adam and Todd Fisher remain from that side while there are five players still there from Cudgen.

Cudgen are playing in a fifth straight final this weekend and can win it for the second consecutive year, after beating Tweed rivals Pottsville last season.

Pottsville almost snuck in from fourth at the weekend before the Lennox Head bowlers got the job done in a narrow 18-run win.

"We probably had our worst day of the season on Saturday,” Lindsay said.

"People were asking me last night (Saturday) how we were looking and I said we weren't dead yet and that we were definitely still a chance.

"We've put ourselves in these positions all year but we're undefeated and we kept plugging away to get the result.”

Cudgen are coming good at the right end of the season and will be a tough assignment for Lennox Head.

They played each other in the first two-day game of the season with a match-winning century from Oliver Cronin the difference in a Lennox Head win.

Cronin was the equal highest run-scorer with 61 not out batting at the tail end of the innings in the semi-final win over Pottsville.

Cudgen has a current and former NSW Country rep opening its batting with Pat Rosser joining Caleb Ziebell.

The pair combined for a 113-run partnership in its semi-final win over Casino to help set up the win.

Top-order batsman Alec Williams has been a linchpin in the side this season and put them in a commanding position, scoring 114.

Casino did well to bat out 70 overs in the heat on Sunday before they were eventually dismissed for 189 chasing 404.

The Cavaliers were a success story this year, finishing the competition rounds second having not played finals for six years.

English import Luke McCabe was good for the club while former NSW and Australian Country player Adam Shields was a welcome return.

The final will be played from 11am both days at Megan Crescent oval this weekend.