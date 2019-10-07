Third time lucky for developer of prime coastal river site

Iron Gates development at Evans Head will potentially be back on the map after a new development proposal. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

FOR the third time, a developer is trying to build on a 24.8ha site in Evans Head that the community has rejected twice before.

Known as the Iron Gates site, and now called Vantage at Evans by the Ingles Group, the development sits on the Evans River with plans for 175 houses for more than 400 residents.

Third time

Resident and ardent opposer Dr Peter Ashley said it would be "a comedy of errors if the Iron Gates situation wasn't so serious."

"This is the third time Richmond Valley Council has advertised the proposed development with the same Gold Coast developer Graeme Ingles," Dr Ashley said.

"For the state government, via the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, it will be the second time."

Developer pride

Ingles Group director Graeme Ingles said an integral part of the new development will be the construction of board walks, barbecues and playgrounds.

"Two key features of the development are the retention of seven hectares of natural rainforest and the preservation of the Aboriginal midden on the foreshore,'' Mr Ingles said.

"This makes me very proud, as they pay homage to our wonderful natural environment and our rich local Aboriginal history.

The Iron Gates site is the only land bank in Evans Head, Mr Ingles said.

Changing Evans Head

This is exactly what worries Dr Ashley.

The scale of the proposal will change Evans Head forever, he said.

"If you want to see how densely it will be populated, just have a look at the new houses built at the bottom end of Cedar Street, on the old school playground site."

"Multiple houses on the one block will be the order of the day, many times over.

"Furthermore, the developer has no social licence whatsoever having not engaged with the community at all. For the developer, it is simply about profit."

NOT HAPPY: Evans Head for Sustainable Development Inc. spokesperson Peter Ashley doesn't want to see the Iron Gates development as it is, go ahead.Photo Samantha Elley / Express Examiner Samantha Elley

Dr Ashley claims that the liveability index of the site is very low, with it being hot and flat and no cooling breezes in summer, flood prone, fire prone, with radioactive sand remnants, and a well-known place for mosquitoes and biting midges.

The bottom line is that the development application is fundamentally flawed, he said.

Future homes

The Ingles Group said they have done extensive, independent environmental, social and economic impact assessments to ensure this development will benefit the local community.

"Our proposal aligns with the State Government's overall strategic plan for the North Coast Region and meets its guiding principles of directing growth into identified urban areas, managing the sensitive coastal strip, and providing great places to live and work in a unique environment," Mr Ingles said.

"Kids that have grown up in and around Evans Head will now have the opportunity to purchase their own piece of their hometown" he said.

Have you say

View the DA at richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au /council/on-exhibition/. To lodge a submission, post it to Locked Bag 10 Casino NSW 2470, online at richmond valley.nsw.gov.au/contact /have-your-say/make-a- submission/ or email council @richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au.