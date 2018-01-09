Third time lucky for controversial council meeting?

Councillor Elly Bird has flagged her intention to be at the extraordinary council meeting tomorrow night.

Councillor Elly Bird has flagged her intention to be at the extraordinary council meeting tomorrow night. Marc Stapelberg

A THIRD attempt will be made to hold a council meeting to deal with a number of controversial issues, including the Lismore Square expansion and plans for a ski jump.

Mayor Isaac Smith hoped it would be the third time lucky and he remained optimistic a quorum would be formed.

Councillor Elly Bird has signalled her intent to attend the meeting tonight.

But Cr Smith said Cr Bennett, who is also back from holidays, advised him he was unable to attend the meeting for medical reasons.

The absence of Cr Bennett leaves the minimum number of six councillors available to form a quorum to address the backlog.

He said Councillors Bill Moorhouse, Darlene Cook, Gianpiero Battista and Neil Marks - the four who attended the past two failed meetings - indicated they would be available for tomorrow's meeting.

Councillors on leave were also contacted by Cr Smith to invite them to tomorrow's meeting.

Four rescission motions would be tabled in a bid to reverse decisions made at the December meeting including an investigation into the Lismore Square expansion and the construction of a ski jump.

A fifth rescission motion was lodged late last year to hold another extraordinary meeting to address 20 matters left over from December's meeting.

Cr Smith said other matters involving development application approvals and tenders were vital to address to begin various projects.

He said the council also wanted the grant applications lodged as soon as possible.

"We want them in to state government in February as we are keen to get rolling,” Cr Smith said.

He said while he understood it was "a difficult time of year to hold meetings” he implored councillors available to execute their public duty.

"We will keep attempting to hold meetings to deal with the matters at hand,” he said.

"In the end, each councillor is responsibility for their own actions.

"All I can do as mayor and all council staff can do is request that councillors undertake their duties.”